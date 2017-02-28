Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

People try to move a parade float after an accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 26, 2017. A massive three-ton float carrying the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba group veered out of control as it turned on the parade ground. When handlers tried to straighten the float, it swung into a group of people. Organizers said 20 people were hurt and eight were taken to hospital, three of them with serious injuries. One woman had two legs broken and was still in hospital. An initial investigation said the float had a mechanical problem, the organizers said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close