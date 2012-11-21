Edition:
India
Wed Nov 21, 2012

Rio's crack problem

<p>A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps behind an umbrella during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including nine areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects who broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps behind an umbrella during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including nine areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects who broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers his face with a T-shirt during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers his face with a T-shirt during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A girl, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers herself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A girl, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers herself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Serginho, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, walks on the street after an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum, Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Serginho, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, walks on the street after an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum, Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A woman, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers herself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A woman, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, covers herself with a sheet during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A municipal agent (L) wakes up people, who agents say are suspected crack users, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A municipal agent (L) wakes up people, who agents say are suspected crack users, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A municipal agent talks to a suspected crack user (C) during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A municipal agent talks to a suspected crack user (C) during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A suspected crack user is lead away by a municipal agent during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. The suspect was later released. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A suspected crack user is lead away by a municipal agent during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. The suspect was later released. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A woman, who was feeling sick and was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, is carried to a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A woman, who was feeling sick and was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, is carried to a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A municipal agent detains a suspected crack user during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. The suspect was detained as he was underaged. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A municipal agent detains a suspected crack user during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. The suspect was detained as he was underaged. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A municipal agent leads suspected crack users away during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A municipal agent leads suspected crack users away during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Suspected crack users who refused to go to a shelter for rehabilitation are pictured during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Suspected crack users who refused to go to a shelter for rehabilitation are pictured during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Max (C), 22, who says he has been a crack user for the past nine years, looks out of a municipal vehicle before being voluntarily taken to a shelter for rehabilitation during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Max (C), 22, who says he has been a crack user for the past nine years, looks out of a municipal vehicle before being voluntarily taken to a shelter for rehabilitation during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A girl, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, looks on from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A girl, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, looks on from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Boys, who were identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack users, eat their lunch at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

Boys, who were identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack users, eat their lunch at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, takes a nap at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Wednesday, November 21, 2012

A boy, who was identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, takes a nap at the screening center for minors accused of crimes and drug abuse, in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

