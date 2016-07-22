Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 23, 2016 | 1:16am IST

Rio's Olympic venues

An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 20
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics beach volleyball venue on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics beach volleyball venue on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics beach volleyball venue on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 20
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 20
An aerial view shows the Marina da Gloria, which will host the sailing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view shows the Marina da Gloria, which will host the sailing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
An aerial view shows the Marina da Gloria, which will host the sailing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 20
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 20
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Velodrome venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Velodrome venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Velodrome venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 20
The 2016 Rio Olympics Park is seen from the aquatic venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 15, 2016. PREUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The 2016 Rio Olympics Park is seen from the aquatic venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 15, 2016. PREUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The 2016 Rio Olympics Park is seen from the aquatic venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 15, 2016. PREUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 20
An aerial view shows rowing and canoe venue at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view shows rowing and canoe venue at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view shows rowing and canoe venue at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 20
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 20
Men work at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men work at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Men work at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 20
An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 20
An aerial view of Olympic Shooting venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of Olympic Shooting venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
An aerial view of Olympic Shooting venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 20
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue during a foreign media tour at the 2016 Rio Olympics park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A view of the Olympic aquatic venue during a foreign media tour at the 2016 Rio Olympics park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue during a foreign media tour at the 2016 Rio Olympics park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 20
Men work at the Velodrome venue under construction at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Men work at the Velodrome venue under construction at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Men work at the Velodrome venue under construction at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 20
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A view of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
15 / 20
An aerial view of Olympic Hockey venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of Olympic Hockey venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An aerial view of Olympic Hockey venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 20
A view of the construction site of the Carioca Arena, a venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A view of the construction site of the Carioca Arena, a venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A view of the construction site of the Carioca Arena, a venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
17 / 20
Workers pull a trolley carrying materials in front of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Workers pull a trolley carrying materials in front of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Workers pull a trolley carrying materials in front of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
18 / 20
Paralympic athlete Leandro de Miranda (L) throws the ball during the presentation of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. Arena Carioca 1 is the venue for basketball matches during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Paralympic athlete Leandro de Miranda (L) throws the ball during the presentation of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. Arena Carioca 1 is the venue for basketball matches during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Paralympic athlete Leandro de Miranda (L) throws the ball during the presentation of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. Arena Carioca 1 is the venue for basketball matches during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
19 / 20
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
On the RNC floor

On the RNC floor

Next Slideshows

On the RNC floor

On the RNC floor

Among the delegates on the floor of the Republican National Convention.

23 Jul 2016
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

23 Jul 2016
Historic Olympic moments

Historic Olympic moments

A look back at 30 of our iconic images from past summer Olympics.

23 Jul 2016
Inside the RNC

Inside the RNC

Scenes from the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

22 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast