Rio's refugee Olympians

Popole Misenga, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and a judo athlete, poses for a photo near his home in a slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 2, 2016. Misenga was nine when he fled the violence that tore the Democratic Republic of Congo apart and, separated from his family, wandered for eight days in the forest before being rescued and taken to a refugee center in the capital Kinshasa. "When I think of those things all those years ago I feel sad. I haven't seen my family for 18 years. I have two brothers, I don�t know what they will look like now as we were separated when we were small. If you can see me on TV now I am alive and well and striving so that one day I can get a ticket for you to come here and live with me," he said, his voice quivering as he wiped away the tears. "I send my hugs and best wishes wherever you might be." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

