Rio's venues from space
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Engenhao Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Maria Lenk Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of Fort Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before the start Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Tennis Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 27, 2016, of the Maracana Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the BMX Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Pontal peninsula in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Marina da Gloria in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Equestrian Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 19, 2016 of the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Whitewater Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 13, 2016 of the Beach Volleyball Arena Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 20, 2016 of the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 17, 2016 of the Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Riocentro complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
