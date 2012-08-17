Riot-hit Assam

A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)