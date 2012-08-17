Riot-hit Assam
Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH)
Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots rest inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. To match INDIA-VIOLENCE/ REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH) TEMPLATE OUT
A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Village women from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, cook food inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Children of the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, react to the camera inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, play a game inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, eat inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A health official attends to the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Rohima Begum (R) holds her three-day-old baby, who was born inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A doctor tends to a Bodo tribeswoman affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school with their children at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Flames erupt from huts built on the banks of river Gourang during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers affected by ethnic riots, along with their children, are pictured at a relief camp near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
An interior view of a house that was burnt during ethnic riots is seen near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Village women affected by the ethnic riots, cry after their houses were burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers, affected by the ethnic riots, stand next to a heap of paddy straw that was burnt during the violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Indian army soldiers carry a trunk containing ammunition next to their truck during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers affected by the ethnic riots sit with their belongings inside a relief camp near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers search for their belongings amid the debris of their burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers affected by the ethnic riots along with their children are pictured at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Indian army soldiers run to catch their vehicle during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A policeman inspects a damaged television set in the forecourt of a burnt house during violence near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers affected by the ethnic riots, crowd at a relief camp to receive medicines provided by the district administration near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
An Indian army soldier stands guard on a deserted road during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A villager searches for his belongings amid the debris of his burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured local resident Prnima Das, 32, rests with her child in a hospital after violence near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers with their belongings move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Chirang district in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
