Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 17, 2012 | 10:50am IST

Riot-hit Assam

<p>Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH)</p>

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
1 / 36
<p>Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots rest inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. To match INDIA-VIOLENCE/ REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH) TEMPLATE OUT</p>

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots rest inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots rest inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. To match INDIA-VIOLENCE/ REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH) TEMPLATE OUT

Close
2 / 36
<p>A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo...more

Friday, August 17, 2012

A village woman from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots holds her child inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. Violence between the Bodo tribespeople and Muslim communities in Assam state broke out on July 20, after unidentified men killed four Bodo youths. In retaliation, armed Bodos - who dominate Kokrajhar and Chirang districts - attacked Muslims, suspecting them of being behind the deaths. Communal clashes have since ensued and fleeing survivors speak of large groups of men armed with automatic weapons surrounding entire villages, going on the rampage, gunning down people or hacking them to death with machetes. Hundreds of villages have been looted and razed. Picture taken August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah (INDIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
3 / 36
<p>Village women from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, cook food inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Village women from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, cook food inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Village women from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, cook food inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
4 / 36
<p>Children of the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, react to the camera inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Children of the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, react to the camera inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Children of the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, react to the camera inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
5 / 36
<p>Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Indian paramilitary personnel stand guard near Bilasipara town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
6 / 36
<p>Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
7 / 36
<p>Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, play a game inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, play a game inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, play a game inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
8 / 36
<p>Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, eat inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, eat inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots, eat inside a relief camp built in a madrasa or religious school at Lakhiganj village in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
9 / 36
<p>Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
10 / 36
<p>A health official attends to the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A health official attends to the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

A health official attends to the villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
11 / 36
<p>Rohima Begum (R) holds her three-day-old baby, who was born inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Rohima Begum (R) holds her three-day-old baby, who was born inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Rohima Begum (R) holds her three-day-old baby, who was born inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
12 / 36
<p>A doctor tends to a Bodo tribeswoman affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A doctor tends to a Bodo tribeswoman affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

A doctor tends to a Bodo tribeswoman affected by ethnic riots inside a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
13 / 36
<p>Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
14 / 36
<p>Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school with their children at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school with their children at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Bodo tribespeople affected by ethnic riots rest at a relief camp built in a school with their children at Kokrajhar town in Assam August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
15 / 36
<p>Flames erupt from huts built on the banks of river Gourang during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Flames erupt from huts built on the banks of river Gourang during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 17, 2012

Flames erupt from huts built on the banks of river Gourang during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 36
<p>Villagers affected by ethnic riots, along with their children, are pictured at a relief camp near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Villagers affected by ethnic riots, along with their children, are pictured at a relief camp near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots, along with their children, are pictured at a relief camp near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
17 / 36
<p>An interior view of a house that was burnt during ethnic riots is seen near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

An interior view of a house that was burnt during ethnic riots is seen near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

An interior view of a house that was burnt during ethnic riots is seen near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
18 / 36
<p>Village women affected by the ethnic riots, cry after their houses were burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Village women affected by the ethnic riots, cry after their houses were burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Village women affected by the ethnic riots, cry after their houses were burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
19 / 36
<p>Villagers, affected by the ethnic riots, stand next to a heap of paddy straw that was burnt during the violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Villagers, affected by the ethnic riots, stand next to a heap of paddy straw that was burnt during the violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers, affected by the ethnic riots, stand next to a heap of paddy straw that was burnt during the violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
20 / 36
<p>Indian army soldiers carry a trunk containing ammunition next to their truck during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Indian army soldiers carry a trunk containing ammunition next to their truck during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Indian army soldiers carry a trunk containing ammunition next to their truck during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
21 / 36
<p>Villagers affected by the ethnic riots sit with their belongings inside a relief camp near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Villagers affected by the ethnic riots sit with their belongings inside a relief camp near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers affected by the ethnic riots sit with their belongings inside a relief camp near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
22 / 36
<p>Villagers search for their belongings amid the debris of their burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Villagers search for their belongings amid the debris of their burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers search for their belongings amid the debris of their burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
23 / 36
<p>A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
24 / 36
<p>Villagers affected by the ethnic riots along with their children are pictured at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Villagers affected by the ethnic riots along with their children are pictured at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers affected by the ethnic riots along with their children are pictured at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
25 / 36
<p>Indian army soldiers run to catch their vehicle during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Indian army soldiers run to catch their vehicle during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Indian army soldiers run to catch their vehicle during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
26 / 36
<p>A policeman inspects a damaged television set in the forecourt of a burnt house during violence near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

A policeman inspects a damaged television set in the forecourt of a burnt house during violence near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

A policeman inspects a damaged television set in the forecourt of a burnt house during violence near Goshaigaon town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
27 / 36
<p>Villagers affected by the ethnic riots, crowd at a relief camp to receive medicines provided by the district administration near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers affected by the ethnic riots, crowd at a relief camp to receive medicines provided by the district administration near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers affected by the ethnic riots, crowd at a relief camp to receive medicines provided by the district administration near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
28 / 36
<p>An Indian army soldier stands guard on a deserted road during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

An Indian army soldier stands guard on a deserted road during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

An Indian army soldier stands guard on a deserted road during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
29 / 36
<p>Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
30 / 36
<p>A villager searches for his belongings amid the debris of his burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

A villager searches for his belongings amid the debris of his burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

A villager searches for his belongings amid the debris of his burnt tailoring shop after violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
31 / 36
<p>Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, August 17, 2012

Indian army soldiers patrol through the railway tracks at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
32 / 36
<p>Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
33 / 36
<p>Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 17, 2012

Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
34 / 36
<p>An injured local resident Prnima Das, 32, rests with her child in a hospital after violence near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured local resident Prnima Das, 32, rests with her child in a hospital after violence near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 17, 2012

An injured local resident Prnima Das, 32, rests with her child in a hospital after violence near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
35 / 36
<p>Villagers with their belongings move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Chirang district in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers with their belongings move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Chirang district in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 17, 2012

Villagers with their belongings move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Chirang district in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
India at London Olympics

India at London Olympics

Next Slideshows

Gamescom 2012

Gamescom 2012

The Gamescom convention hosted in Cologne, Germany, is Europe's largest video games trade fair.

16 Aug 2012
Pure gold of Colombia

Pure gold of Colombia

For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its pureness....

16 Aug 2012
Nepal's young street performers

Nepal's young street performers

Siblings earn their living (around $10 a day) by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu.

16 Aug 2012
Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas and ski masks: A protective head garment used for protection, for intimidation, and now sometimes for fashion.

16 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast