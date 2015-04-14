Riot police remove Brazil squatters

A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned...more

A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned into a luxury hotel for the Olympic Games by Brazil's once-richest-man Eike Batista, whose oil and mining empire collapsed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

