Pictures | Sat Oct 5, 2013

Riots in Mombasa

<p>Residents who are briefly detained as police search for weapons lie on the ground during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>A police officer clears barricades erected by demonstrators during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Demonstrators are handcuffed together as they are detained during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>A man walks out of his house as police officers search for demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Kenyan administration policemen check on a car damaged by youths protesting the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Salim Aboud talks on his phone after he survived the shooting at their vehicle in which Sheikh Ibrahim Ismael and three others were killed near Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Security agents and residents gather around the vehicle in which Sheikh Ibrahim Ismael and three others were killed near Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>A woman walks past an overturned car during riots at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Stone throwing youths clash with policemen during a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Kenyan administration policemen detain youths after a protest of the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Armed policemen walk past a Salvation Army Church compound set on fire by youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Firefighters attempt to extinguish the fire at the church set ablaze by rioting youths in the Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>A Kenyan administration policeman removes a rug which was set on fire by youths protesting the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>A Kenyan administration policeman detains youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Kenyan policemen clash with youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Kenyan administration policemen clash with youths after a protest of the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Police hold their positions outside the Masjid Mussa mosque as they attempt to suppress demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

<p>Kenya police attempt to suppress demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Saturday, October 05, 2013

