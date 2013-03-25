Riots in Myanmar
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A Buddhist woman cries for her home that was burned down during the riot in Meikhtila, Myanmar, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Glass fragments lie on the floor of a mosque that was damaged during the riot in Meikhtila, Myanmar, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslim refugees reach out for donations at a makeshift refugee camp at a stadium in Meikhtila, Myanmar, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Riot policemen form up near a fire during riots in Meikhtila, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man walks past homes burned down during the riot in Meikhtila, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslims emerge from their homes after a senior Buddhist monk and police arrived to protect them amid riots in Meikhtila, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People ride their mopeds past the remains of two persons killed in clashes in Meikhtila, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A local journalist hands a snack to a soldier in a vehicle in Meikhtila, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims, amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Policemen are deployed to provide security amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
General view of burnt houses in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Firefighters extinguish flames during a riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslims rest as they take refuge at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees missing their relatives look on, while new refugees arrive at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Motorcycles pass in front of a mosque that burned during the riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman cries after losing her two sons during a riot at a stadium in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A mosque burns during a riot in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man walks in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man takes pictures of bodies being burnt after they were killed in riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees pass time at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslims carry their belongings as they arrive at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A burnt house is seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees pass time at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Smoke rises as people look on in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Burnt houses are seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
