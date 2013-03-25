Edition:
Riots in Myanmar

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A Buddhist woman cries for her home that was burned down during the riot in Meikhtila, Myanmar, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Glass fragments lie on the floor of a mosque that was damaged during the riot in Meikhtila, Myanmar, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Muslim refugees reach out for donations at a makeshift refugee camp at a stadium in Meikhtila, Myanmar, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Riot policemen form up near a fire during riots in Meikhtila, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A man walks past homes burned down during the riot in Meikhtila, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Muslims emerge from their homes after a senior Buddhist monk and police arrived to protect them amid riots in Meikhtila, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>People ride their mopeds past the remains of two persons killed in clashes in Meikhtila, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A local journalist hands a snack to a soldier in a vehicle in Meikhtila, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims, amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Policemen are deployed to provide security amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>General view of burnt houses in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Firefighters extinguish flames during a riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Muslims rest as they take refuge at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Refugees missing their relatives look on, while new refugees arrive at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Motorcycles pass in front of a mosque that burned during the riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A woman cries after losing her two sons during a riot at a stadium in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A mosque burns during a riot in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A man walks in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A man takes pictures of bodies being burnt after they were killed in riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Refugees pass time at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Muslims carry their belongings as they arrive at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A burnt house is seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Refugees pass time at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Smoke rises as people look on in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

<p>Burnt houses are seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Monday, March 25, 2013

