Riots in Senegal
A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A police officer in riot gear fires rubber bullets at anti-government protestors in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A bread vendor runs from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men try to overturn a public bus during street clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A riot policeman (R) walks past a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo
An anti-government demonstrator throws rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Riot police walk past a bus set on fire by anti-government protestors during street clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Senegalese anti-government protesters attend an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Senegalese anti-government protesters re-enact the death of a fellow protester at an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester (C) sets up a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo
Anti-government protestors take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Young men clash with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A journalist checks on a man who was beaten by the police during a riot against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Riot police stand guard as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protestor throws a rock at police during clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Riot police arrest a man as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government demonstrators burn tires and throw rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of a Senegalese anti-government youth movement Y En A Marre (We're Fed Up) chant slogans during a rally against President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government protestors march past burning tyres in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
