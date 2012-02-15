Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 16, 2012 | 3:25am IST

Riots in Senegal

<p>A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 25
<p>Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 25
<p>A police officer in riot gear fires rubber bullets at anti-government protestors in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A police officer in riot gear fires rubber bullets at anti-government protestors in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

A police officer in riot gear fires rubber bullets at anti-government protestors in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 25
<p>A bread vendor runs from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A bread vendor runs from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

A bread vendor runs from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 25
<p>Young men try to overturn a public bus during street clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Young men try to overturn a public bus during street clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Young men try to overturn a public bus during street clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 25
<p>A riot policeman (R) walks past a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo </p>

A riot policeman (R) walks past a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo

Thursday, February 16, 2012

A riot policeman (R) walks past a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo

Close
6 / 25
<p>An anti-government demonstrator throws rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

An anti-government demonstrator throws rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

An anti-government demonstrator throws rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 25
<p>Riot police walk past a bus set on fire by anti-government protestors during street clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Riot police walk past a bus set on fire by anti-government protestors during street clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Riot police walk past a bus set on fire by anti-government protestors during street clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 25
<p>Senegalese anti-government protesters attend an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Senegalese anti-government protesters attend an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Senegalese anti-government protesters attend an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 25
<p>Senegalese anti-government protesters re-enact the death of a fellow protester at an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Senegalese anti-government protesters re-enact the death of a fellow protester at an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Senegalese anti-government protesters re-enact the death of a fellow protester at an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester (C) sets up a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo </p>

An anti-government protester (C) sets up a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo

Thursday, February 16, 2012

An anti-government protester (C) sets up a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo

Close
11 / 25
<p>Anti-government protestors take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Anti-government protestors take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government protestors take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 25
<p>Young men clash with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Young men clash with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Young men clash with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
13 / 25
<p>A journalist checks on a man who was beaten by the police during a riot against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A journalist checks on a man who was beaten by the police during a riot against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

A journalist checks on a man who was beaten by the police during a riot against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 25
<p>Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 25
<p>Riot police stand guard as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Riot police stand guard as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Riot police stand guard as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 25
<p>Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 25
<p>An anti-government protestor throws a rock at police during clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

An anti-government protestor throws a rock at police during clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

An anti-government protestor throws a rock at police during clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
18 / 25
<p>Riot police arrest a man as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Riot police arrest a man as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Riot police arrest a man as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
19 / 25
<p>Anti-government demonstrators burn tires and throw rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Anti-government demonstrators burn tires and throw rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government demonstrators burn tires and throw rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 25
<p>Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
21 / 25
<p>Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
22 / 25
<p>Members of a Senegalese anti-government youth movement Y En A Marre (We're Fed Up) chant slogans during a rally against President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Members of a Senegalese anti-government youth movement Y En A Marre (We're Fed Up) chant slogans during a rally against President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Members of a Senegalese anti-government youth movement Y En A Marre (We're Fed Up) chant slogans during a rally against President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
23 / 25
<p>Anti-government protestors march past burning tyres in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Anti-government protestors march past burning tyres in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government protestors march past burning tyres in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
24 / 25
<p>Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Thursday, February 16, 2012

Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Iced-over Europe

Iced-over Europe

Next Slideshows

Iced-over Europe

Iced-over Europe

Extreme cold spreads across Europe.

25 Feb 2012
The Straits of Hormuz

The Straits of Hormuz

Scenes from the volatile waterway.

15 Feb 2012
India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka

India take on Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI of the tri-nation series in Australia.

14 Feb 2012
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

A trade spat over airline emissions, question marks over the supply of finance, and potential defence deals are in focus at Asia's biggest aerospace event.

14 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast