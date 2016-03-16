Rise and fall of Rubio
Marco Rubio listens to the invocation from a backstage area before a campaign rally at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio announces the suspension of his presidential campaign during a rally in Miami, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio speaks from the bed of a pick up truck at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio looks at a newspaper following a campaign stop in The Villages, Florida, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio stands on his toes as he waves to supporters during a campaign event in Franklin, Tennessee February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio arrives to speak with the press before departing from the airport in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio explains how he broke a tooth yesterday while sitting down for lunch in Okatie, South Carolina, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman fans herself with a "Widows for Rubio" sign as she waits for Marco Rubio at a campaign stop at Concord Coffee Shop in Lakeland, Florida, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio pauses while speaking to supporters about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R-rear) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New...more
Marco Rubio smiles as he speaks while South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley gives a thumbs up during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio greets supporters during a campaign stop at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio places his hand over his heart while saying the 'Pledge of Allegiance' from backstage before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio holds a cutout of his head in front of his face as he greets supporters after speaking about the Super Tuesday primary and caucus voting results at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Marco Rubio steps off his bus at a campaign stop in Largo, Florida, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio sits by herself after a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio reaches for a glass of water while speaking to supporters during a campaign stop in Largo, Florida, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio speaks during a rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio speaks to supporters as members of his family (R) look on at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio asks his supporters to be quiet as he attempts to conduct a TV interview before a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Marco Rubio shows off the size of his hands after rival candidate Donald Trump did so first as Ted Cruz looks on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio is greeted by supporters at a rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio waits to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Russian warplanes leave Syria
Russian warplanes fly home as Moscow begins withdrawing forces that have tipped the war in Assad's way.
Fresh tech at CeBIT
The latest gadgets at the world's largest technology fair.
Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh
The war in Syria through the lens of Damascus-based photographer Bassam Khabieh.
Syria's children of war
Portraits of five-year-old Syrian children who have only known conflict in their country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.