Rise of Europe's far right
Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV), who wants to "de-Islamicize" the Netherlands, hopes clashes between Turkish-Dutch protesters and the police, along with Ankara's accusations of Dutch "fascism", will help bolster his...more
Far-right French National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen is seen well ahead in the first round of the April presidential election but losing the second round by a wide margin to independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, an opinion poll showed. She...more
Nigel Farage, former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) and Member of European Parliament. Farage stirred controversy during the main TV debate of Britain's national election campaign in 2015 by complaining about the number of...more
Jimmie Akesson leads the far-right Sweden Democrats party. In Sweden, a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015 has deepened concerns about unemployment, rising crime and falling education standards, undermining a consensus around liberal...more
Anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Frauke Petry was condemned after she was reported comparing societies including migrants to compost heaps. "What should we make of the campaign 'Germany is Colorful'? A compost heap is...more
Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's anti-immigrant Northern League party, has overseen a resurgence of his party since taking over as leader a little over two years ago, focusing on attacking immigration and the euro in a drive to broaden its appeal...more
Tom Van Grieken is leader of the Belgian anti-immigrant and separatist party Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest). Formed in 2004 as the successor party to Vlaams Blok, which disbanded after being declared racist by a court, Vlaams Belang has...more
Nikolaos Mihaloliakos is leader of the Greek far-right Golden Dawn party. Golden Dawn has kept a low profile since a government crackdown stemming from attacks on dark-skinned immigrants and leftists, which put top party leaders in jail during the...more
