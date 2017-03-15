Rise of Europe's far right

Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch far-right Freedom Party (PVV), who wants to "de-Islamicize" the Netherlands, hopes clashes between Turkish-Dutch protesters and the police, along with Ankara's accusations of Dutch "fascism", will help bolster his chances of finishing first as the country votes on Wednesday. The election, seen as a test of anti-immigrant sentiment even before a rift with Turkey at the weekend, put immigration and nationalism at the top of the political agenda. With one day to go until the Dutch vote, pollster Maurice De Hond found that the spat between the Netherlands and Turkey, and Saturday's night of rioting by ethnic Turks in Rotterdam, had benefited Wilders's anti-Muslim Freedom Party to push it up two seats to 24, though still trailing Prime Minister Rutte's VVD Liberal party. Convicted in December of inciting discrimination for leading a crowd in a chat for "Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!" Moroccans. Three weeks ago Wilders repeated calls for a crackdown on "Moroccan scum". In 2011, he was acquitted of inciting racial hatred charges for calling for the Koran to be banned, comparing the Koran to Adolf Hitler's manifesto "Mein Kampf", and calling for the deportation of "criminal" Moroccans. Judges said that his remarks, while offensive to some, were within the bounds of legitimate political discourse. Many observers felt the trial helped increase his popularity as he was able to showcase himself as a champion of free speech. Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV) has virtually no chance of forming a government, given the splintered political landscape. Other parties have ruled out a coalition with a party they view as racist, but a PVV win would nevertheless send shock waves across Europe. REUTERS/Yves Herman

