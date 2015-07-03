Rise of the machines
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
ChihiraAico, a communication android robot, talks to show goers at the Toshiba booth at the International Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2015. The robot is controlled by pneumatics. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
A robot Ecce by the Robot studio is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. The ECCERobot project aims to build a robot that not only looks human but works like one as well. ...more
Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation near Brussels, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
SoftBank's human-like robot 'pepper' during a news conference east of Tokyo, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A baby chick looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo, May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's...more
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma in Tokyo, October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, Japan, January...more
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Honda's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup in Tokyo, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 in an image courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA
Ping pong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
