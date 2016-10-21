Rise of the machines

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer showcased an autonomous 'robot motorcycle' at the motor show, where visitors stopped in their tracks to get a photo of the blue, sleek robot sitting on an equally sleek sports bike. The humanoid robot called 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' can analyze its location and route through a GPS via satellite. It can travel as fast as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles), and has two small protracted assist wheels either side to help keep its balance when riding at slower speeds of around 5 kilometers per hour. Yamaha says Motobot combines Yamaha's motorcycle and robotics technology. REUTERS/Issei Kato

