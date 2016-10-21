Edition:
Rise of the machines

A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University. The android is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
BIG-i personal robot takes a selfie of NXROBO CEO Lam Tin-lun in a showroom inside his office in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer showcased an autonomous 'robot motorcycle' at the motor show, where visitors stopped in their tracks to get a photo of the blue, sleek robot sitting on an equally sleek sports bike. The humanoid robot called 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' can analyze its location and route through a GPS via satellite. It can travel as fast as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles), and has two small protracted assist wheels either side to help keep its balance when riding at slower speeds of around 5 kilometers per hour. Yamaha says Motobot combines Yamaha's motorcycle and robotics technology. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
ChihiraAico, a communication android robot, talks to show goers at the Toshiba booth at the International Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas. The robot is controlled by pneumatics. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2011
A staff member listens to Toyota Motor Corp's Kirobo Mini robot's voice as she poses with the robot after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A robot Ecce by the Robot studio is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover. The ECCERobot project aims to build a robot that not only looks human but works like one as well. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation near Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Ian Frejean, 11, walks with "Zora" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to entertain patients and to support care providers, at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
SoftBank's human-like robot 'pepper' during a news conference east of Tokyo, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall at the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2. The robots were designed to use the same tools as humans, which allows them to work safely alongside humans on Earth and in space. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2010
