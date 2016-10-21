Rise of the machines
A robot of the Siasun Robot and Automation Corporation simulates the use of a medical instrument on a model of a human skeleton at the WRC 2016 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi...more
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
BIG-i personal robot takes a selfie of NXROBO CEO Lam Tin-lun in a showroom inside his office in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer showcased an autonomous 'robot motorcycle' at the motor show,...more
ChihiraAico, a communication android robot, talks to show goers at the Toshiba booth at the International Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas. The robot is controlled by pneumatics. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A staff member listens to Toyota Motor Corp's Kirobo Mini robot's voice as she poses with the robot after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A robot Ecce by the Robot studio is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover. The ECCERobot project aims to build a robot that not only looks human but works like one as well. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation near Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ian Frejean, 11, walks with "Zora" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to entertain patients and to support care providers, at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
SoftBank's human-like robot 'pepper' during a news conference east of Tokyo, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall at the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival. REUTERS/Vincent West
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2. The robots were designed to use the same tools as humans, which allows them to work safely alongside humans on Earth and in space. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
