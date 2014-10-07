Edition:
Rise of the machines

Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's latest concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation in Zaventem near Brussels July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Humanoid robot RoboThespian "blushes" in Hanover, Germany March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the official 2014 World Cup soccer ball at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. SoftBank unveiled the human-like robots which it will use to staff its cellphone stores and personal usage at a home, in a move aimed at expanding the mobile phone and Internet conglomerate's technological reach. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. The device is designed to accompany soldiers and Marines any place they go on foot, helping to carry their gear. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

President Barack Obama (2nd L) is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and artificial organ implants. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Humanoid communication robot Kirobo talks to Fuminori Kataoka, project general manager in the Product Planning Group of Toyota Motor Corp, during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zurich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man looks at the HRP-4C Miim humanoid robot in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sega Toy's interactive robotic toy "Wappy Dog" are displayed in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The robotic dog can be controlled and play games with its owner through the Apple iPhone. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Japan's Nippon Engineering College's humanoid robot "Karfe Lady" and a man play a game of "rock-paper-scissors" in Tokyo's Akihabara electronic district October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Honda's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's company to perform the witness' duties since they first met over a common work interest in robots. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A baby chick looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Ping pong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Actor Branch Worsham performs during a rehearsal of the musical "Robots" at the Barnabe Theatre in Servion, near Lausanne, France April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Toyota Motor Corp's partner robots play instruments at the company's showroom in Tokyo May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma in Tokyo October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" performs in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen July 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Trending Collections

Pictures