Fri Jul 11, 2014

Rise of the megacities

A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, July 11, 2014
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, July 11, 2014
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, July 11, 2014
Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Friday, July 11, 2014
The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 11, 2014
Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida

Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida

Friday, July 11, 2014
Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, July 11, 2014
The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Friday, July 11, 2014
Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Friday, July 11, 2014
An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, July 11, 2014
A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, July 11, 2014
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang

The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang

Friday, July 11, 2014
The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang
A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, July 11, 2014
A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Friday, July 11, 2014
A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Friday, July 11, 2014
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Friday, July 11, 2014
Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, July 11, 2014
Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta

An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Friday, July 11, 2014
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Friday, July 11, 2014
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, July 11, 2014
A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, July 11, 2014
Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Friday, July 11, 2014
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda

Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda

Friday, July 11, 2014
Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
