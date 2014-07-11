Rise of the megacities
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang
A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
India this week
A look at some of the pictures that caught our eye this week.
Psychic soccer animals
A look at the animals making their predictions as to who will be the winners in the World Cup.
Fly farm
The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.