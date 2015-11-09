Rising from the salt water

Viviana Castro, a former resident walks by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 33 feet (10...more

Viviana Castro, a former resident walks by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 33 feet (10 meters) of salt water. Now, 30 years on, the water has evaporated and former residents can walk amidst the rusted out ruins of what was once their town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

