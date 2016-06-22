Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 22, 2016 | 9:25pm IST

Rising waters in China

A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. China Daily/via REUTERS

A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
A man pushes a car at a flooded street in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

A man pushes a car at a flooded street in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man pushes a car at a flooded street in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been forced to evacuate, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on its website. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been...more

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been forced to evacuate, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on its website. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
Rescuers save a man wading in flood water after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers save a man wading in flood water after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Rescuers save a man wading in flood water after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 15
Residents walk at a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Storms had pushed water levels in rivers to dangerous levels, leading to crop damage and the collapse of 10,500 houses, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Estimated economic losses were 7.34 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), it said. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents walk at a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Storms had pushed water levels in rivers to dangerous levels, leading to crop damage and the collapse of 10,500 houses, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Estimated economic...more

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Residents walk at a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Storms had pushed water levels in rivers to dangerous levels, leading to crop damage and the collapse of 10,500 houses, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Estimated economic losses were 7.34 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), it said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
A worker tries to make his way through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Chinese officials had warned of the potential for record floods this year due to a strong El Nino weather pattern, which warms sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific and has been linked to serious crop damage, forest fires and flash flood and drought around the world. China Daily/via REUTERS

A worker tries to make his way through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Chinese officials had warned of the potential for record floods this year due to a strong El Nino weather pattern, which warms sea-surface temperatures in the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A worker tries to make his way through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Chinese officials had warned of the potential for record floods this year due to a strong El Nino weather pattern, which warms sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific and has been linked to serious crop damage, forest fires and flash flood and drought around the world. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
Residents riding a vehicle try to make their way through a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents riding a vehicle try to make their way through a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Residents riding a vehicle try to make their way through a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 15
Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
A man walks on a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei Province. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks on a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A man walks on a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 15
Rescuers grab a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers grab a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Rescuers grab a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
Part of a road is flooded in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Part of a road is flooded in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Part of a road is flooded in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
A resident walks past a car at a flooded area during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident walks past a car at a flooded area during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A resident walks past a car at a flooded area during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 15
A man wades through a flooded street with a vehicle during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

A man wades through a flooded street with a vehicle during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A man wades through a flooded street with a vehicle during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Rescuers save a resident from a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers save a resident from a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Rescuers save a resident from a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Wildfire ignites in California

Wildfire ignites in California

Next Slideshows

Wildfire ignites in California

Wildfire ignites in California

Wildfires spread in California from the coastal foothills outside Santa Barbara to desert brush near the Mexican border, as a heat wave bakes the region in...

22 Jun 2016
Emu on the run

Emu on the run

An emu, a flightless bird, flees from Southern California wildfires.

22 Jun 2016
International Yoga Day 2016

International Yoga Day 2016

India observes second International Yoga Day, 2016.

21 Jun 2016
A year with refugees

A year with refugees

To mark World Refugee Day, a look at the refugees who have left their war-torn homelands over the past year.

21 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast