Rising waters in China
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man pushes a car at a flooded street in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been...more
Rescuers save a man wading in flood water after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk at a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Storms had pushed water levels in rivers to dangerous levels, leading to crop damage and the collapse of 10,500 houses, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Estimated economic...more
A worker tries to make his way through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Chinese officials had warned of the potential for record floods this year due to a strong El Nino weather pattern, which warms sea-surface temperatures in the...more
Residents riding a vehicle try to make their way through a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers grab a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Part of a road is flooded in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past a car at a flooded area during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wades through a flooded street with a vehicle during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers save a resident from a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
