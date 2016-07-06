Rising waters in China
A view of a flooded sports stadium is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province. China Daily/via REUTERS
An employee wipes away tears as he walks through a flooded farm, where pigs cannot be moved away from due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province. The pigs were later...more
People drive pigs as they save them from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog is seen trapped on a flooded street in Shucheng county, Anhui province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. REUTERS/Stringer
An automobile is seen passing a flooded street in Rongjiang, Guizhou Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescuer approaches residents to save them from a flooded area in Wuhan, Hubei Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
A resident rows a makeshift boat to make his way at a flooded street in Chaohu, Anhui Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
Paramilitary policemen stand in line to block flood in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers take a boat to check around at a flooded road in Shucheng, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man fishes on the bank of a flooded river in Anqing, Anhui province. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescuer saves a resident from a flooded area in Wuhan, Hubei Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
A rider drives past a flooded street in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man pushes a car at a flooded street in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been...more
Rescuers save a man wading in flood water after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk at a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Storms had pushed water levels in rivers to dangerous levels, leading to crop damage and the collapse of 10,500 houses, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Estimated economic...more
A worker tries to make his way through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Chinese officials had warned of the potential for record floods this year due to a strong El Nino weather pattern, which warms sea-surface temperatures in the...more
Residents riding a vehicle try to make their way through a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers grab a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Part of a road is flooded in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers save a resident from a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
