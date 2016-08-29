Edition:
Rising waters in India

A man pushes his auto rickshaw through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A municipal worker uncovers a manhole on a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A car drives through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man and his son wade through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children play on a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy stands on a divider as a man pushes his scooter through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man wades through a street flooded by water from the banks of the river Ganga, in Allahabad, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man stands on a boat in front of partially submerged houses along a street flooded by water from the banks of the river Ganga, in Allahabad, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An Indian Air Force helicopter takes off after supplying emergency food parcels to people affected by flooding on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People affected by flooding run to receive emergency food parcels delivered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An Indian Air Force helicopter casts a shadow after supplying relief goods to the flood victims on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman fills her bag with food grains distributed by the district administration at a flood relief camp in Allahabad, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Men sit on the roof of a partially submerged shop in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Partially submerged houses are pictured on the flooded banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man wades through water with a horse in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, India August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Girls play outside their partially submerged house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers lift a boat with the help of a crane at the Sabarmati river after a flood alert in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman stands inside her partially flooded house at a residential area in Allahabad, India, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man sits on the outer wall of his flooded house as a boat arrives to evacuate him at a residential area in Allahabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man stands at the roof of a flooded house at a residential area in Allahabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Boys stand on the roof of a partially submerged cremation ground on the flooded banks of river Ganga, in Allahabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man pushes his van through a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Boys put broken bamboo hut sticks onto a partially submerged temple in the flooded banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy walks on a partially submerged wooden bed outside a house in the flooded banks of the river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man walks through a flooded street in Kolkata, India, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People remove a bed from their flooded house in Allahabad, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy walks through a flooded street in Allahabad, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man collects drinking water from a tank at the flooded banks of Ganga river in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Men walk on a railway bridge over the flooded river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man baths from a tap at the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People carry their belongings as they wade through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People carry their belongings as they wade through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Hindu priest carries his child to a safer ground as he wades through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man rides a scooter through a flooded street during heavy rains in Jammu, India, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man walks past a stranded public transport bus on a road flooded by heavy rains in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man walks on a divider as a motorcyclist wades through a flooded road during rains in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Kanwariya or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva arrives to fill his pots with holy water from the river Ganga, for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, India, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man carries schoolchildren through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman accompanies schoolchildren through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man directs the vehicles in a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys play on a waterlogged road during rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman pulls a handcart through a waterlogged road as it rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

School girls walk barefoot as they cross a waterlogged road during rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Vendors stand in front of closed shops as it rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A stray dog crosses a waterlogged road as it rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman carrying an umbrella crosses a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai, India, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk in between water pipes as they cross Mahim creek during rains in Mumbai, India, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People hang onto a vehicle as they cross a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman pushes her cart through a flooded road after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People board a train at a railway station during heavy rains in Kolkata, India, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man washes clothes on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man pulls a boat carrying devotees on the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, India, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, India, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man uses an umbrella as it rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man walks on a temporary bamboo bridge during heavy rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People escape a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy catches fish in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman walks along a road during heavy rains in Agartala, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded street after heavy rains in Agartala, India, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

