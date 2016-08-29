Rising waters in India
A man pushes his auto rickshaw through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A municipal worker uncovers a manhole on a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A car drives through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man and his son wade through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play on a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy stands on a divider as a man pushes his scooter through a flooded street during heavy rains in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man wades through a street flooded by water from the banks of the river Ganga, in Allahabad, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man stands on a boat in front of partially submerged houses along a street flooded by water from the banks of the river Ganga, in Allahabad, India, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An Indian Air Force helicopter takes off after supplying emergency food parcels to people affected by flooding on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People affected by flooding run to receive emergency food parcels delivered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An Indian Air Force helicopter casts a shadow after supplying relief goods to the flood victims on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman fills her bag with food grains distributed by the district administration at a flood relief camp in Allahabad, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Men sit on the roof of a partially submerged shop in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Partially submerged houses are pictured on the flooded banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man wades through water with a horse in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad, India August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Girls play outside their partially submerged house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers lift a boat with the help of a crane at the Sabarmati river after a flood alert in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A dog sits on a wall of a house at a slum area on the flooded banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman stands inside her partially flooded house at a residential area in Allahabad, India, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man sits on the outer wall of his flooded house as a boat arrives to evacuate him at a residential area in Allahabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man stands at the roof of a flooded house at a residential area in Allahabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Boys stand on the roof of a partially submerged cremation ground on the flooded banks of river Ganga, in Allahabad, India, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man pushes his van through a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys put broken bamboo hut sticks onto a partially submerged temple in the flooded banks of the river Ganga in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy walks on a partially submerged wooden bed outside a house in the flooded banks of the river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks through a flooded street in Kolkata, India, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People remove a bed from their flooded house in Allahabad, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy walks through a flooded street in Allahabad, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man collects drinking water from a tank at the flooded banks of Ganga river in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Men walk on a railway bridge over the flooded river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man baths from a tap at the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People carry their belongings as they wade through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People carry their belongings as they wade through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu priest carries his child to a safer ground as he wades through the flooded banks of River Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man rides a scooter through a flooded street during heavy rains in Jammu, India, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man walks past a stranded public transport bus on a road flooded by heavy rains in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man walks on a divider as a motorcyclist wades through a flooded road during rains in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Kanwariya or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva arrives to fill his pots with holy water from the river Ganga, for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, India, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man carries schoolchildren through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman accompanies schoolchildren through a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man directs the vehicles in a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged highway after heavy rains in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys play on a waterlogged road during rains in Ahmedabad, India, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman pulls a handcart through a waterlogged road as it rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School girls walk barefoot as they cross a waterlogged road during rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vendors stand in front of closed shops as it rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A stray dog crosses a waterlogged road as it rains in Kolkata, India, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman carrying an umbrella crosses a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai, India, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk in between water pipes as they cross Mahim creek during rains in Mumbai, India, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People hang onto a vehicle as they cross a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman pushes her cart through a flooded road after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People board a train at a railway station during heavy rains in Kolkata, India, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man washes clothes on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man pulls a boat carrying devotees on the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, India, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Chandigarh, India, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man uses an umbrella as it rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks on a temporary bamboo bridge during heavy rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People escape a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy catches fish in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman walks along a road during heavy rains in Agartala, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded street after heavy rains in Agartala, India, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Next Slideshows
World Bog Snorkelling Championships
Participants try to navigate a bog in the quickest time during the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales.
Military music on the Red Square
Military bands and folk groups perform during the International Military Music Festival in Moscow's Red Square.
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers
Masked lucha libre wrestlers take part in an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.
India this week
Top India photos from the past week
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.