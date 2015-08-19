Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 5:00pm IST

Riskiest airlines?

Indonesian airline Lion Air is one of dozens of airlines blacklisted from operating within the airspace of the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry. Other notable air carriers currently banned include: REUTERS/Indonesian Police

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
Nepalese airline Sita Air. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
Afghan airline Ariana. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Nepalese airline Yeti Airlines. REUTERS/Krishna Fuyal

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2008
Nepalese airline Buddha Air. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2011
Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2013
Surinamese airline Blue Wing Airlines. REUTERS/Guillaume Aubertin

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2008
Indonesian airline Trigana Air. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Afghan airline Pamir. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2009
North Korean airline Air Koryo is subject to operational restrictions. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2006
