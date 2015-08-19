Riskiest airlines?
Indonesian airline Lion Air is one of dozens of airlines blacklisted from operating within the airspace of the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry. Other notable air carriers currently banned include: REUTERS/Indonesian Police
Nepalese airline Sita Air. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan airline Ariana. REUTERS/File
Nepalese airline Yeti Airlines. REUTERS/Krishna Fuyal
Nepalese airline Buddha Air. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Surinamese airline Blue Wing Airlines. REUTERS/Guillaume Aubertin
Indonesian airline Trigana Air. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Afghan airline Pamir. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
North Korean airline Air Koryo is subject to operational restrictions. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Next Slideshows
Cliffhanger vacation in Peru
Tourists let it all hang out for a night in a transparent mountaintop sleeping pod in Peru's Sacred Valley.
India's abandoned airport
Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of Jaisalmer Airport, two years after the completion of a $17 million terminal.
Communist nation
From Vietnam to Cuba via North Korea and Russia, a look at the culture of communism.
Island of migrants
The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.