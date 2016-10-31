Risky escape from Islamic State in Iraq

Wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, cries with relief after escaping with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. As Ali began to weep again, his wife Bushra, covered from head to toe in black as...more

Wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, cries with relief after escaping with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. As Ali began to weep again, his wife Bushra, covered from head to toe in black as required by Islamic State, poured water on his head, the only comfort in a dusty desert area not far from another hamlet where 120 jihadists are in control. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Close