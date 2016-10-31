Risky escape from Islamic State in Iraq
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters carry a wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, after he escaped with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. Abbas Ali wept as his wife slowly pushed him in his wheelchair out...more
Iraqi displaced people walk after they escaped from Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. Abbas Ali flanked by his four children and wife, they looked behind them to see if any jihadists were still around to carry out their threats of...more
Wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, cries with relief after escaping with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. As Ali began to weep again, his wife Bushra, covered from head to toe in black as...more
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters help Iraqi women and children climb over a berm as they were escaping the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa at the frontline, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter searches a displaced man after he escaped from the Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters walk with displaced women and children after they escaped from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi man smokes for the first time since escaping from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. Cigarettes were banned under jihadist rule and a violation meant 50 public whippings.REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes his position during battle with Islamic State near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter frisks a displaced man who escaped from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi girl smiles after escaping from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters question a man who escaped from Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi women and children sit near the berm after escaping from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and two displaced Iraqi boys sit at a berm after they escaped from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced Iraqi women and children sit near Kurdish Peshmerga fighters after escaping from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
