Pictures | Fri Mar 22, 2013 | 3:45am IST

Rites of Spring

<p>Youths cool off at a spring near the outskirts of Jerusalem March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>A honeybee approaches a snowdrop flower in Klosterneuburg on the first day of spring in Austria March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>People enjoy the warm weather as they sit in boats during a sunny spring day at Madrid's Retiro park March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>A figure resembling Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia early March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>An Afghan boy sells balloons during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>Spring flowers bloom between the gravestones in a church yard in Knutsford, northern England March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>Children play on a ferris wheel during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>Israelis cool off at the beach in Tel Aviv, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>Children play in an outdoor fountain during a hot day in Pasadena, California March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>Rain on a vehicle windshield blurs a person walking in the heavy rain in Vancouver, British Columbia March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>A Palestinian girl flies a kite to show solidarity with the Japanese, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>A man tries to hold on to an umbrella during a rainy and windy day in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>A pedestrian walks past a pile of snow, and the words "Spring Starts Here" in a store window, during a late winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

