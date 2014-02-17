River Thames bursts its banks
A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman looks at a wall of sandbags erected as flood defenses in Datchet, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman looks at a wall of sandbags erected as flood defenses in Datchet, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Drainage pipes are seen coming out of properties along a flooded residential street in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Drainage pipes are seen coming out of properties along a flooded residential street in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soldiers push a car out of flood water in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Soldiers push a car out of flood water in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Soldiers from the 2nd battallion Royal Gurkha Rifles bag sandbags at a military command center in Chertsey, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Soldiers from the 2nd battallion Royal Gurkha Rifles bag sandbags at a military command center in Chertsey, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man pushes his bicycle past flood defense in Chertsey southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man pushes his bicycle past flood defense in Chertsey southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the Army move a tree which was blown down in a flooded street in Egham, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of the Army move a tree which was blown down in a flooded street in Egham, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Police officers walk down a street in Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Police officers walk down a street in Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A resident's Wellington boots are seen splashing through water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A resident's Wellington boots are seen splashing through water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police specialist search unit helps Dorothy Doye out of a rescue boat after she was rescued with her husband Archie from their home surrounded by flood water at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in south east England February 13, 2014....more
Police specialist search unit helps Dorothy Doye out of a rescue boat after she was rescued with her husband Archie from their home surrounded by flood water at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in south east England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sandbags lie at the entrance to a house situated on the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Sandbags lie at the entrance to a house situated on the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Resident Chas Chehal pulls his grandaughter Lara along in a canoe during flooding after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY DISASTER) more
Resident Chas Chehal pulls his grandaughter Lara along in a canoe during flooding after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY DISASTER)
Windsor Castle is seen in the background as swans swim over a meadow flooded by the Thames River in Windsor, southern England February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Windsor Castle is seen in the background as swans swim over a meadow flooded by the Thames River in Windsor, southern England February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A resident cycles through deep water after the river Thames flooded the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A resident cycles through deep water after the river Thames flooded the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The front gate to a house is seen surrounded by water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The front gate to a house is seen surrounded by water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Nigel Gray leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Nigel Gray leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The river Thames floods into a graveyard at All Saints church in Marlow, southern England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The river Thames floods into a graveyard at All Saints church in Marlow, southern England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Railway workers are seen crossing the tracks after the river Thames flooded the railway in the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Railway workers are seen crossing the tracks after the river Thames flooded the railway in the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
Manhunt for wildcat gold miners
The Munduruku tribe in the Amazon searches for and expels illegal gold miners encroaching on their land.
Mount Kelud erupts
A volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java, sending a huge plume of ash and sand into the air.
Best of Sochi - Day 9
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Frozen caves of Lake Superior
Lake Superior is covered with ice, enabling thousands to visit the Apostle Islands caves on foot for the first time since 2009.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.