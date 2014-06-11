Edition:
River tragedies in India

Teams conduct rescue operations in the river Ganges after a boat capsized in the Malda district of West Bengal June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Rescue workers pull a part of a damaged boat to shore after it sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

People struggle in the waters of river Rupnarayan after their boat capsized in West Bengal state's Kolaghat town January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Rescuers search for the passengers of a bus that fell into the river Ganges in Patna, capital of Bihar, December 30, 2006. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files

A policeman patrols the area where Hindu pilgrims had drowned in the Narmada river, near Dharaji viilage, 200 km (124 miles) west of Bhopal, April 14, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

Indian onlookers sit on the banks of Narmada river near Dharaji viilage 200 km (124 miles) west of Bhopal April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

Army divers look for the bodies of Hindu pilgrims who drowned in the Narmada river, near Dharaji viilage, 200km (124 miles) west of Bhopal April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

Onlookers and rescue workers look at the damaged boat which was taken on shore after it sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

The body of a student is loaded onto an Army helicopter at Mandi helipad in Himachal Pradesh June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pictures