River tragedies in India
Teams conduct rescue operations in the river Ganges after a boat capsized in the Malda district of West Bengal June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Rescue workers pull a part of a damaged boat to shore after it sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
People struggle in the waters of river Rupnarayan after their boat capsized in West Bengal state's Kolaghat town January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Rescuers search for the passengers of a bus that fell into the river Ganges in Patna, capital of Bihar, December 30, 2006. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
A policeman patrols the area where Hindu pilgrims had drowned in the Narmada river, near Dharaji viilage, 200 km (124 miles) west of Bhopal, April 14, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
Indian onlookers sit on the banks of Narmada river near Dharaji viilage 200 km (124 miles) west of Bhopal April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
Army divers look for the bodies of Hindu pilgrims who drowned in the Narmada river, near Dharaji viilage, 200km (124 miles) west of Bhopal April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
Onlookers and rescue workers look at the damaged boat which was taken on shore after it sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
The body of a student is loaded onto an Army helicopter at Mandi helipad in Himachal Pradesh June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Drag queens in Tel Aviv
Backstage at a drag show as part of the city's gay pride week.
Cooling it off
A look at what Indians do to beat the sizzling summer heat.
White House woops
UConn women's basketball team star Stefanie Dolson falls off the stage at the White House.
China's big test
Millions of students take China's national college entrance exams, seen as a make-or-break for getting ahead.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.