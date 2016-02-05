Rivers in India
A Hindu pilgrim walks back after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An aerial view of the Krishna river in Mehboobnagar district, about 180 km (112 miles) southwest from Hyderabad January 19, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Odisha November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Tourists enjoy rafting on the river Tista at Chitrey village, 55 km (34 miles) from Siliguri September 27, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Onlookers sit on the banks of Narmada river near Dharaji viilage 200 km (124 miles) west of Bhopal April 13, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
A woman washes clothes in the river Cauvery, or Kaveri, on a cold winter morning in Kushalnagar town, Karnataka, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
Devotees take ride on boats on river Yamuna on a winter morning in Allahabad, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A villager with his belongings wades through the waters to see a doctor on the other side of the river Tawi on the outskirts of Jammu September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the waters of the Godavari river during the second �Shahi Snan� (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the immersion of idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man searches for valuables in the water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Fishermen rest on a boat after fishing in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in Allahabad, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Boys jump into the waters of the Sabarmati river to cool off themselves on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Fishermen wait with their catch near a wholesale market at the river Brahmaputra as monsoon clouds loom in the background in Guwahati, Assam, June 22, 2003.REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Vehicles move over a bridge built over the river Tapi at Surat, in Gujarat January 5, 2013. Picture taken January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man clings to chains suspended from a bridge as he bathes in rapidly flowing waters of the Ganges river in Haridwar June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A fisherman is silhouetted against the backdrop of Sabarmati river as he fishes on a temporary raft in Ahmedabad March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Villagers stand on the sides of a submerged bridge built over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Galteshwar village in Kheda district of Gujarat September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Flood-affected people sit beside the river Krishna in Guntur district, about 300 km (186 miles) from Hyderabad, October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Flood-affected people travel to a safer place in Ismailpur village, in Bihar August 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
A residential area built near the banks of the flooded river Tawi is pictured after heavy rains in Jammu August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Kashmiri boatmen travel in their boats as some use shovels to extract sand from the Jhelum river as the sun rises in Srinagar January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A temple bell pasted with a pamphlet of India's main opposition Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen on the banks of the river Saryu at Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
