Rivers of India
A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Men play in the mud on the banks of the river Ganga, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A woman walks on two boats, which are tied together and used as a bridge, to cross Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Army soldiers build a temporary barricade after it was washed out by heavy rains on Mahananda river at Milanmore village on the outskirts of Siliguri July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A woman give a bath to her cattle as a girl takes a dip at Mohar River in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh ChitrakarFiles
A Kashmiri woman looks from the window of her house besides a cluster of traditional houses on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh on a boat as they take it for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Clouds are reflected in a tributary of the Mutha river as fisherwomen scour their nets for caught fish near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Anguri (L), a 26-year-old pregnant woman in labour, steps on stones to cross a river while holding a sickle in her hand as she tries to reach a waiting maternity ambulance in a rural area near the remote village of Chharchh, in Madhya Pradesh,...more
A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Men ride horses through the dried river bed of Tawi to collect sand in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Boys fish on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
People cross a bridge at the river Jhelum that is overflowing due to heavy rains in Srinagar April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Moored houseboats are seen along the Jehlum river as Kashmiri fishermen row boats during a cold morning in Srinagar December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A fisherman arranges a fishing net as his wife paddles their boat in the waters of the Periyar river on the outskirts of Kochi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A man brushes his teeth against the backdrop of the Howrah Bridge on the banks of river Ganges during early morning in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
An official watches the flow of water in the Krishna river after they opened the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district in Andhra Pradesh September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Rescuers help women to move a safer place from flooded Ghaghar river after heavy rains at Punchkula in Haryana September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Farmers use camels to transport their watermelons across the river Ganges at Neevna village on the outskirts of Allahabad May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Cattle cross polluted waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
People look down from Coronation bridge on the Teesta river during the fourth day of an indefinite strike at Sevok village near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man cools off in the Nondi Khola river on a hot summer day at Sevok village, near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
People stand on the banks of river Yamuna near the Taj Mahal in Agra September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
