Pictures | Sat Apr 13, 2013

Rivers of India

<p>A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Men play in the mud on the banks of the river Ganga, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Men play in the mud on the banks of the river Ganga, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Men play in the mud on the banks of the river Ganga, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>A woman walks on two boats, which are tied together and used as a bridge, to cross Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A woman walks on two boats, which are tied together and used as a bridge, to cross Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A woman walks on two boats, which are tied together and used as a bridge, to cross Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

<p>Army soldiers build a temporary barricade after it was washed out by heavy rains on Mahananda river at Milanmore village on the outskirts of Siliguri July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Army soldiers build a temporary barricade after it was washed out by heavy rains on Mahananda river at Milanmore village on the outskirts of Siliguri July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Army soldiers build a temporary barricade after it was washed out by heavy rains on Mahananda river at Milanmore village on the outskirts of Siliguri July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

<p>A woman give a bath to her cattle as a girl takes a dip at Mohar River in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh ChitrakarFiles</p>

A woman give a bath to her cattle as a girl takes a dip at Mohar River in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh ChitrakarFiles

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A woman give a bath to her cattle as a girl takes a dip at Mohar River in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh ChitrakarFiles

<p>A Kashmiri woman looks from the window of her house besides a cluster of traditional houses on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri woman looks from the window of her house besides a cluster of traditional houses on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A Kashmiri woman looks from the window of her house besides a cluster of traditional houses on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh on a boat as they take it for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh on a boat as they take it for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh on a boat as they take it for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Clouds are reflected in a tributary of the Mutha river as fisherwomen scour their nets for caught fish near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Clouds are reflected in a tributary of the Mutha river as fisherwomen scour their nets for caught fish near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Clouds are reflected in a tributary of the Mutha river as fisherwomen scour their nets for caught fish near the village of Khed, about 57 km (35 miles) north of Pune, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Anguri (L), a 26-year-old pregnant woman in labour, steps on stones to cross a river while holding a sickle in her hand as she tries to reach a waiting maternity ambulance in a rural area near the remote village of Chharchh, in Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Anguri (L), a 26-year-old pregnant woman in labour, steps on stones to cross a river while holding a sickle in her hand as she tries to reach a waiting maternity ambulance in a rural area near the remote village of Chharchh, in Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Anguri (L), a 26-year-old pregnant woman in labour, steps on stones to cross a river while holding a sickle in her hand as she tries to reach a waiting maternity ambulance in a rural area near the remote village of Chharchh, in Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Men ride horses through the dried river bed of Tawi to collect sand in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Men ride horses through the dried river bed of Tawi to collect sand in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Men ride horses through the dried river bed of Tawi to collect sand in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>Boys fish on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Boys fish on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Boys fish on the banks of river Tawi in Jammu August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>People cross a bridge at the river Jhelum that is overflowing due to heavy rains in Srinagar April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

People cross a bridge at the river Jhelum that is overflowing due to heavy rains in Srinagar April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

People cross a bridge at the river Jhelum that is overflowing due to heavy rains in Srinagar April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Moored houseboats are seen along the Jehlum river as Kashmiri fishermen row boats during a cold morning in Srinagar December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Moored houseboats are seen along the Jehlum river as Kashmiri fishermen row boats during a cold morning in Srinagar December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Moored houseboats are seen along the Jehlum river as Kashmiri fishermen row boats during a cold morning in Srinagar December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>A fisherman arranges a fishing net as his wife paddles their boat in the waters of the Periyar river on the outskirts of Kochi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

A fisherman arranges a fishing net as his wife paddles their boat in the waters of the Periyar river on the outskirts of Kochi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A fisherman arranges a fishing net as his wife paddles their boat in the waters of the Periyar river on the outskirts of Kochi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

<p>A man brushes his teeth against the backdrop of the Howrah Bridge on the banks of river Ganges during early morning in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files</p>

A man brushes his teeth against the backdrop of the Howrah Bridge on the banks of river Ganges during early morning in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A man brushes his teeth against the backdrop of the Howrah Bridge on the banks of river Ganges during early morning in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

<p>An official watches the flow of water in the Krishna river after they opened the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district in Andhra Pradesh September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

An official watches the flow of water in the Krishna river after they opened the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district in Andhra Pradesh September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

An official watches the flow of water in the Krishna river after they opened the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district in Andhra Pradesh September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

<p>Rescuers help women to move a safer place from flooded Ghaghar river after heavy rains at Punchkula in Haryana September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Rescuers help women to move a safer place from flooded Ghaghar river after heavy rains at Punchkula in Haryana September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Rescuers help women to move a safer place from flooded Ghaghar river after heavy rains at Punchkula in Haryana September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Farmers use camels to transport their watermelons across the river Ganges at Neevna village on the outskirts of Allahabad May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Farmers use camels to transport their watermelons across the river Ganges at Neevna village on the outskirts of Allahabad May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Farmers use camels to transport their watermelons across the river Ganges at Neevna village on the outskirts of Allahabad May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

<p>Cattle cross polluted waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Cattle cross polluted waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

Cattle cross polluted waters of the river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>People look down from Coronation bridge on the Teesta river during the fourth day of an indefinite strike at Sevok village near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

People look down from Coronation bridge on the Teesta river during the fourth day of an indefinite strike at Sevok village near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

People look down from Coronation bridge on the Teesta river during the fourth day of an indefinite strike at Sevok village near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A man cools off in the Nondi Khola river on a hot summer day at Sevok village, near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A man cools off in the Nondi Khola river on a hot summer day at Sevok village, near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

A man cools off in the Nondi Khola river on a hot summer day at Sevok village, near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>People stand on the banks of river Yamuna near the Taj Mahal in Agra September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files</p>

People stand on the banks of river Yamuna near the Taj Mahal in Agra September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

Saturday, April 13, 2013

People stand on the banks of river Yamuna near the Taj Mahal in Agra September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

