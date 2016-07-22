RNC closing night
Donald Trump reacts to balloons, confetti and electronic fireworks as he stands with his son Barron at the conclusion of the final session of the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The family of Donald Trump watch the balloon drop. REUTERS/Jim Young
Balloons and confetti fall as Donald Trump points into the crowd with his wife Melania and his son Barron. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan closes the convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump appears on stage after Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump and Mike Pence stand amid balloons at the end. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Trump's son Barron Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka as he arrives to speak. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ivanka Trump speaks during the final session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ivanka Trump arrives to speak. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Barron Trump bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania watches. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man struggles to take a banner away from a protester during the final session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ivanka Trump looks back at her father after introducing him to speak. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Delegates dance in the midst of the final night. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital, speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Peter Thiel speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pastor Mark Burns speaks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Lisa Shin, of Korean Americans for Trump, speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative Peter King talks with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Arizona's Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign is seen on a trash can after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A delegate sings during National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich
Grace Priebus, daughter of RNC Chair Reince Priebus, stands amid balloons onstage at the conclusion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A delegate takes a photograph with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump takes the stage to formally accept the nomination. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump stands with his son Eric, wife Melania and son Barron at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and his family are joined by Mike Pence and his family on stage. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump celebrates at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
