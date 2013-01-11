Roadside Grooming in India
Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/FIles
A resident gets a haircut from a barber at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/FIles
A man is reflected in a mirror as he gets his moustache trimmed by a roadside barber at Jewar village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/FIles
A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/FIles
A barber shaves the head of a Hindu devotee on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/FIles
A Muslim vendor gets his beard trimmed by a barber at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/FIles
A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/FIles
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor, is helped by barber as he gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin at a salon in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/FIles
A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/FIles
A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/FIles
A man gets a haircut at a barber shop in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man receives a shave from a street side barber in front of an advertisement for beauty treatments in Hyderabad June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A man has his beard trimmed in the shape of number 2011 to welcome the New Year inside a barbershop in Ahmedabad December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man gets a haircut done from a roadside barber in Mumbai October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A truck driver gets a shave by a roadside barber during a nationwide truck strike in Ahmedabad July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An Indian soccer fan gets his hair painted in the shape of a football after a haircut at a barber in Chandigarh June 16, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A supporter of Brazil's soccer team shaves his head at a barber shop on the outskirts of Kolkata June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Sambit Saha/Files
Indian hairstylist Aqueel Kiratpuri uses a candle flame to give a porcupine look to a customer in Bombay June 22, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
