Rob Ford: 1969-2016
Then-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall, Canada May 17, 2013. Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto who gained global notoriety for admitting to smoking crack cocaine while in office, died from cancer...more
Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said at the press conference...more
Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Mayor Rob Ford is congratulated by his children Doug and Stephanie as his wife Renata (R) looks on while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. Ford was elected as a city councillor. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mayor Rob Ford visits the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall where a shooting took place, in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras after exiting an executive council meeting in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs during council beside councillor Giorgio Mammoliti at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford wipes his face during council at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (L) and his brother Doug on the Ford's weekly radio show at News Talk 1010 in Toronto November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is pictured during a news conference in Toronto, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a sign that says "Keep Calm and Carry On" at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. ...more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mayor Rob Ford (R) laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow (L) and David Soknacki in Toronto, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rapper Drake sits with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, at Thomson Memorial Park in Toronto, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford kisses his daughter during his first appearance since being released from the hospital where he was undergoing cancer treatment at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, in Toronto, September...more
