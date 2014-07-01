Edition:
Rob Ford returns

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford shakes hands with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (in red) takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A shirtless man yells at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford as Ford takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds a boy in in front of his brother Doug (R) as they take part in the East York Canada Day Parade, the mayor's first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (4th R) and his brother Doug Ford (4th L) pose with the public as they take part in the East York Canada Day Parade in the Mayor's first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Stephen Handler, a supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, cheers outside the Mayor's office after Ford returned to office from a rehabilitation stint for substance abuse, in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A woman delivers flowers to Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's office before he arrived at City Hall in Toronto, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford holds back his emotions while speaking during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Flowers left for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford are seen after he arrived at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks during an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves the podium following an invite-only news conference at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Calabrese/Pool

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his office at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
