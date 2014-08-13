Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 13, 2014 | 11:05pm IST

Robin Williams mourned

A boy walks by an impromptu memorial to actor Robin Williams outside the house used in his breakout hit TV show "Mork and Mindy" in Boulder, Colorado, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman looks at an impromptu memorial to actor Robin Williams outside the actual house used in his breakout hit TV show "Mork and Mindy" in Boulder, Colorado August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman takes a picture of a mural depicting late actor Robin Williams in Belgrade, August 13, 2014. The mural was drawn on a building in downtown Belgrade by an unknown artist on Tuesday. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A note is seen outside the home of actor Robin Williams in Tiburon, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A photograph of Oscar-winning actor and renowned comedian Robin Williams is displayed at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

People gather in memory of actor Robin Williams at a bench that was the site of a scene in the movie "Good Will Hunting" in the Public Garden in Boston, Massachusetts August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People photograph the late Robin Williams' hand and footprints at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Flowers are seen on the late Robin Williams' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alejandra Rodriguez lays flowers on the late Robin Williams' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Quotes and remembrances are written on the sidewalk in memory of actor Robin Williams at the site of a scene in the movie "Good Will Hunting" in the Public Garden in Boston, Massachusetts August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Flowers are seen on the late Robin Williams' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Visitors look at a photograph of Robin Williams displayed at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Flowers are seen on the late Robin Williams' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Suzette Demarais leaves a flower in memory of actor Robin Williams on the iconic bench from a scene in the movie "Good Will Hunting" in the Public Garden in Boston, Massachusetts August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gregory Hart of Tiburon gestures after placing flowers outside the home of actor and comedian Robin Williams in Tiburon, California August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman adds her thoughts to the quotes and remembrances written on the sidewalk in memory of actor Robin Williams at the site of a scene in the movie "Good Will Hunting" in the Public Garden in Boston, Massachusetts August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks past a sign in honor of the late Robin Williams at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gregory Hart (L) of Tiburon, places a heart-shaped wreath outside the home of actor and comedian Robin Williams in Tiburon, California August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Newspapers announcing the death of comedian Robin Williams are stacked on a newsstand in New York August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman leaves flowers outside the home of actor and comedian Robin Williams in Tiburon, California August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

