Robo-cam Olympics

France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Poland's Damian Janikowski celebrates his victory over France's Melonin Noumonvi for the bronze medal on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Poland's Damian Janikowski celebrates his victory over France's Melonin Noumonvi for the bronze medal on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Competitors are seen underwater as they swim in the women's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Competitors are seen underwater as they swim in the women's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Spain's Pau Gasol (C) fights for the ball next to Australia's players during the men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's Pau Gasol (C) fights for the ball next to Australia's players during the men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Micronesia's Manuel Minginfel drops weights on the men's 62Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Micronesia's Manuel Minginfel drops weights on the men's 62Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Russia's Tatyana Chernova competes during her women's heptathlon Group B long jump event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Russia's Tatyana Chernova competes during her women's heptathlon Group B long jump event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (R) competes against Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi during their men's sabre individual gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (R) competes against Italy's Diego Occhiuzzi during their men's sabre individual gold medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Canada's team are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming teams technical routine competition during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino lays on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza (not shown) following their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Brazil's Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino lays on the canvas as he celebrates being declared the winner over Cuba's Julio la Cruz Peraza (not shown) following their Men's Light Heavy (81kg) quarter-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8,...more

Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa and Ai Fukuhara plays against Erica Wu and Lily Zhang of the U.S. in their women's team first round table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa and Ai Fukuhara plays against Erica Wu and Lily Zhang of the U.S. in their women's team first round table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Cuba's Idalys Ortiz (L) celebrates after winning her women's 78kg semifinal judo match against China's Tong Wen at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Cuba's Idalys Ortiz (L) celebrates after winning her women's 78kg semifinal judo match against China's Tong Wen at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Swimmers from Australia (L), the U.S. (C) and France compete during the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Swimmers from Australia (L), the U.S. (C) and France compete during the men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

South Korea's Jinsun Jung celebrates his victory against Seth Kelsey of the U.S. at the end of their men's epee individual bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

South Korea's Jinsun Jung celebrates his victory against Seth Kelsey of the U.S. at the end of their men's epee individual bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more

Russia's Sergey Karasev dunks against Brazil during the men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Russia's Sergey Karasev dunks against Brazil during the men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A referee stands in the ring before Jordan's Ihab Almatbouli (L) met Nigeria's Lukmon Lawal in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A referee stands in the ring before Jordan's Ihab Almatbouli (L) met Nigeria's Lukmon Lawal in the men's Light Heavy (81kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

