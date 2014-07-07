Edition:
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. The humanoid robots, which are developed by the University of Bonn's "NimbRo" team and company Igus GmbH, will compete at the annual 2014 world robotic's championship "RoboCup" taking place in Brazil from July 21-24.

Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. The humanoid robots, which are developed by the University of Bonn's "NimbRo" team and company Igus GmbH, will compete at the annual 2014 world robotic's championship "RoboCup" taking place in Brazil from July 21-24. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Employees of the Institute for Computer Science prepare humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys for a photo opportunity at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Employees of the Institute for Computer Science prepare humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys for a photo opportunity at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man puts a humanoid robot into a suitcase during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man puts a humanoid robot into a suitcase during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man assembles the head of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man assembles the head of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Humanoid robots are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Humanoid robots are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man checks functions of a humanoid robot during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
People check humanoid robots which were produced from 2005 until now during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

People check humanoid robots which were produced from 2005 until now during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man checks a humanoid robot at his office during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man checks a humanoid robot at his office during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Trophies won by humanoid robots at competitions are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Trophies won by humanoid robots at competitions are seen during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
People work on the software of humanoid robots during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

People work on the software of humanoid robots during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Product developer Martin Raak of Igus GmbH works on his computer during a photo opportunity at their headquarters in Cologne July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Product developer Martin Raak of Igus GmbH works on his computer during a photo opportunity at their headquarters in Cologne July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A humanoid robot lies in a suitcase during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A humanoid robot lies in a suitcase during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the official 2014 World Cup soccer ball during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the official 2014 World Cup soccer ball during a photo opportunity at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
