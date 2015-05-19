Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 19, 2015 | 5:31am IST

Robot helpers

Robots carry trays of food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The restaurant, which opened on Monday has two robots delivering food for customers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A waitress places dishes on a tray carried by a robot couple at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The robots were designed as a couple, Xiaolan and Xiaotao, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Visitors look at a kimono-clad android robot (L) named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., at the reception desk of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo, April 20, 2015. The robot can use sign language and introduce itself. It is designed to interact with customers and recently has been upgraded so it can speak in Chinese. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A robot bartender named "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. "Carl" prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
A robot cooks a crab soup at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A man puts dishes on robots for delivery at a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. The restaurant has a total of 30 robots to cook meals, deliver dishes and welcome customers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014
A doctor operates on a patient with a surgical robot in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
The DEKA Arm System, a robotic arm for amputees named for the "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker, that can perform multiple, simultaneous movements. REUTERS/DARPA

Reuters / Saturday, May 10, 2014
The Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a presentation near Brussels, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Robonaut 2 in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space, January 2, 2013. Ground teams put Robonaut through its paces as they remotely command it to operate valves on a task board. Its form and dexterity allow it to use the same tools and control panels as its human counterparts do aboard the station. REUTER/NASA

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2013
A care-O-bot service robot carries a package of juice during a demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany, March 15, 2013. The robot can pick up and bring objects such as drinks or open the door for paramedics. The SRS robot can move autonomously but it can also be supported during new situations from a remote operator and as a consequence allows the robot to learn in a similar situation for the next time. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2013
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys at the University of Bonn, June 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Denso Corp's robot arm "Denoute-san" plays Japanese chess, also known as Shogi, east of Tokyo, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Honda's Asimo robot demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
A cook stands behind a robot as it process food at the kitchen of a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014
A robot performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
A "Nao" humanoid robot sits in a corner while its batteries are being charged during a presentation at a branch of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Tokyo, April 13, 2015. Upon request by a customer, the robot offers basic information about banking services in Japanese, English and Chinese. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
SoftBank's human-like robot named "Pepper" gestures as it introduces Nestle's coffee machines in Tokyo December 1, 2014. Nestle started to use robots to help sell its coffee makers across Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A robot delivers food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A robot designed to prune vines is seen in the Pouilly Fuisse vineyard in France, October 12, 2012. The robot will be able to prune up to 600 vines per day, says his inventor, French engineer Christophe Millot, who had been working on the project for three years. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2012
A humanoid robot during a demonstration in Beijing, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intellegent Robot Science Service center and Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, with the aim of popularizing robotics among the young. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A woman reaches out to shake hands with a robotic hand at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
