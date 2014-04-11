Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss speaks next to fellow band members Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley after Kiss was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York...more
Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss speaks next to fellow band members Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley after Kiss was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British musician and humanitarian activist Peter Gabriel performs before being inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British musician and humanitarian activist Peter Gabriel performs before being inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kiss band member Ace Frehley poses with his award after the rock band was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kiss band member Ace Frehley poses with his award after the rock band was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Michael Stipe poses for pictures during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. Stipe was scheduled to present the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award to rock band...more
Singer Michael Stipe poses for pictures during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. Stipe was scheduled to present the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award to rock band Nirvana. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
British musician and humanitarian activist Peter Gabriel holds his award after being inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
British musician and humanitarian activist Peter Gabriel holds his award after being inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Michael Stipe greets Dave Grohl of the band Nirvana after inducting them during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Michael Stipe greets Dave Grohl of the band Nirvana after inducting them during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks performs after singer Linda Ronstadt was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks performs after singer Linda Ronstadt was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove, poses for pictures during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. Questlove was scheduled to present...more
Musician Ahmir Khalib Thompson, known professionally as Questlove, poses for pictures during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. Questlove was scheduled to present the musical duo Hall & Oates with their award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Courtney Love speaks about her former husband Kurt Cobain of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Courtney Love speaks about her former husband Kurt Cobain of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British singer-songwriter and humanitarian Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his former stage name Cat Stevens, touches his hair while looking at his reflection in his award, after he was inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction...more
British singer-songwriter and humanitarian Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his former stage name Cat Stevens, touches his hair while looking at his reflection in his award, after he was inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musicians Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood and Emmylou Harris pose for a photograph before performing at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10,...more
Musicians Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood and Emmylou Harris pose for a photograph before performing at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Joan Jett performs with Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Joan Jett performs with Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana performs after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana performs after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joan Jett performs with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Joan Jett performs with Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British singer-songwriter and humanitarian Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his former stage name Cat Stevens, performs after he was inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York...more
British singer-songwriter and humanitarian Yusuf Islam, commonly known by his former stage name Cat Stevens, performs after he was inducted during 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Lorde performs with Joan Jett and Dave Grohl after Nirvana was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Lorde performs with Joan Jett and Dave Grohl after Nirvana was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Victoria Clemons, widow of E Street Band member Clarence Clemons, holds up a phone playing an old voice message from Clarence Clemons, to the microphone after the E Street Band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction...more
Victoria Clemons, widow of E Street Band member Clarence Clemons, holds up a phone playing an old voice message from Clarence Clemons, to the microphone after the E Street Band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Daryl Hall and John Oates, the duo behind Hall & Oates, speak after being inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Daryl Hall and John Oates, the duo behind Hall & Oates, speak after being inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Sheryl Crow performs after singer Linda Ronstadt was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Sheryl Crow performs after singer Linda Ronstadt was inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band performs with musician and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen after the band was inducted by Springsteen during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in...more
Musician Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band performs with musician and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen after the band was inducted by Springsteen during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band holds his award after being inducted during at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band holds his award after being inducted during at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band hold their award after they were inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014....more
Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band hold their award after they were inducted at the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Tom Morello, former guitarist for the band Rage Against the Machine, gestures before inducting rock band Kiss during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014....more
Presenter Tom Morello, former guitarist for the band Rage Against the Machine, gestures before inducting rock band Kiss during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin reads from a Bible before inducting British musician Peter Gabriel during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin reads from a Bible before inducting British musician Peter Gabriel during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Hollywood selfies
Capturing a moment with celebrities.
Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014
The British DJ, model and television personality has been found dead at her home in Kent.
Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014
Actor Mickey Rooney, whose career spanned 10 decades, dies at the age of 93.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
MORE IN PICTURES
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.