Rockets over Israel
Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An interception of a rocket by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen above the Israeli town of Sderot July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli girls take cover atop a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern town of Sderot July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli police and members of the media take cover as a siren sounds to warn of incoming rockets while interceptions by the Iron Dome anti-missile system are seen overhead, in Ashkelon July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis stand at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli youths take cover as a rocket is fired from the Gaza Strip while visiting a hilltop overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A bomb shelter is seen as people play paddleball on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli man stands near a wall damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli woman looks at a door damaged after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azrieli Tower July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, during an air raid siren warning of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
