Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 19, 2012 | 12:10am IST

Rockettes legwork

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 10
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, October 19, 2012

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Dealing with austerity

Dealing with austerity

Next Slideshows

Dealing with austerity

Dealing with austerity

The Euro crisis has claimed thousands of small businesses. The ones that remain open credit their survival to sticking to the basics: like focusing on...

18 Oct 2012
Beaks and feathers

Beaks and feathers

Snapshots of birds from all over India.

18 Oct 2012
Educating Pakistan's girls

Educating Pakistan's girls

The learning environment for female students in Pakistan.

17 Oct 2012
Shelter for displaced Yemeni’s

Shelter for displaced Yemeni’s

Yemenis who fled the fighting after al Qaeda militants occupied their home towns are now under pressure to go home, but many are hesitating.

17 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast