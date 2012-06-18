Rodney King found dead
Local neighbors look on as Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. King, who came to symbolize racial tensions in the United States after his 1991 beating...more
Local neighbors look on as Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. King, who came to symbolize racial tensions in the United States after his 1991 beating at the hands of police which led to deadly riots in Los Angeles a year later, was found dead in a swimming pool. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Former bodyguard for Rodney King, Johnnie Kelly (L) walks with one of Rodney King's daughters Dene King (C), outside her father's home in Rialto, a suburb of east Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Former bodyguard for Rodney King, Johnnie Kelly (L) walks with one of Rodney King's daughters Dene King (C), outside her father's home in Rialto, a suburb of east Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A relative reacts outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A relative reacts outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rodney King's daughters Dene (L), and Candice King embrace in front of their father's home where he was found dead in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rodney King's daughters Dene (L), and Candice King embrace in front of their father's home where he was found dead in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Relatives react outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Relatives react outside the home of Rodney King in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles after King was found dead in his swimming pool by his fiancee June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rialto police stand in front of the home where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles Civil rights Association president Eddie Jones (C) talks to the media during a press conference in front of the house where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins more
Los Angeles Civil rights Association president Eddie Jones (C) talks to the media during a press conference in front of the house where the body of Rodney King was found in Rialto, a suburb east of Los Angeles June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rodney King smiles during a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21,...more
Rodney King smiles during a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rodney King reacts to the audience as he says he was "One of the Lucky Ones" because his incident was caught on video while participating in a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los...more
Rodney King reacts to the audience as he says he was "One of the Lucky Ones" because his incident was caught on video while participating in a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rodney King (L) talks with journalist Patt Morrison (R) during a discussion for his memoir entitled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern...more
Rodney King (L) talks with journalist Patt Morrison (R) during a discussion for his memoir entitled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. April 29 marks the 20th anniversary of the L.A. riots, which started when LAPD officers were acquitted after being accused of beating Rodney King during his March 3, 1991 arrest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW MEDIA)
Rodney King (L) signs an autograph as he attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California for his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", with his fiancee...more
Rodney King (L) signs an autograph as he attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California for his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", with his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rodney King's signature is seen after he signed a photograph made from a video tape taken March 3, 1991 of his arrest during a book signing session for King's memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los...more
Rodney King's signature is seen after he signed a photograph made from a video tape taken March 3, 1991 of his arrest during a book signing session for King's memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rodney King (L) poses with his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California...more
Rodney King (L) poses with his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rodney King signs his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" along with the quote "Can we all get along," which he is known for saying during the L.A. riots, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the...more
Rodney King signs his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" along with the quote "Can we all get along," which he is known for saying during the L.A. riots, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King speaks during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King speaks during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King shakes hands during a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King shakes hands during a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King poses for a portrait after a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King poses for a portrait after a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rodney King, beaten by Los Angeles police and caught on videotape, arrives at court accompanied by his attorney Carmen Lamancusa (R) to attend a preliminary hearing of charges of driving under the influence, May 30, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Rodney King, beaten by Los Angeles police and caught on videotape, arrives at court accompanied by his attorney Carmen Lamancusa (R) to attend a preliminary hearing of charges of driving under the influence, May 30, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
