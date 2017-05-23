Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Sir Roger Moore holds a mask of Bond actor Daniel Craig during the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Place du Palais to attend the religious wedding ceremony for Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the Palace in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Michel Spingler/Pool
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup pose for the media to present the UNICEF 2009 report on sexual abuse of children after a news conference in Berlin, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Roger Moore (C) escorts his wife Kristina Tholstrup (R) and daughter Deborah Moore (L) on the red carpet for the screening of "The Ladykillers" at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Schults
British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sir Roger Moore holds his knighthood at Buckingham Palace, in London, October 9, 2003. Sir Roger received the award from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for his charity work. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L) waves as he takes place in a balloon with (L-R) Prince Albert of Monaco, actor Kevin Costner and Roger Moore at the pro-celebrity golf tournament at the Monte Carlo golf club September 11, 1999. REUTERS/Eric...more
Roger Moore kneels in front of his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Roger Moore (L) and Michael Caine arrive at the Savoy Hotel for a Variety Club lunch April 12, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Prince Charles meets Roger Moore during a garden party to mark The Prince's trust's 40th anniversary at Buckingham Palace in London May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Sir Roger Moore (L) and his wife Kristina Tholstrup read a children's notebook at a kindergarten at Trieu Thuan Commune in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri, October 28, 2003. Moore was in Vietnam on a five-day trip...more
Roger Moore arrives in a rickshaw along CityWalk at Universal Studios for the premiere of Jean-Claude Van-Damme's new film, "The Quest," April 20, 1996. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Roger Moore, accompanied by wife Luisa Mattioli, arrives at the Adelphi theatre in London, July 12, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.