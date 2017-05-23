Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 23, 2017 | 9:30pm IST

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2012
Sir Roger Moore attends the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 15
Sir Roger Moore holds a mask of Bond actor Daniel Craig during the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Sir Roger Moore holds a mask of Bond actor Daniel Craig during the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2012
Sir Roger Moore holds a mask of Bond actor Daniel Craig during the 50 Years of James Bond Auction at Christies in London, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 15
Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Place du Palais to attend the religious wedding ceremony for Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the Palace in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Michel Spingler/Pool

Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Place du Palais to attend the religious wedding ceremony for Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the Palace in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Michel Spingler/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Place du Palais to attend the religious wedding ceremony for Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the Palace in Monaco July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Michel Spingler/Pool
Close
3 / 15
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup pose for the media to present the UNICEF 2009 report on sexual abuse of children after a news conference in Berlin, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup pose for the media to present the UNICEF 2009 report on sexual abuse of children after a news conference in Berlin, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2009
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup pose for the media to present the UNICEF 2009 report on sexual abuse of children after a news conference in Berlin, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 15
Roger Moore (C) escorts his wife Kristina Tholstrup (R) and daughter Deborah Moore (L) on the red carpet for the screening of "The Ladykillers" at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Schults

Roger Moore (C) escorts his wife Kristina Tholstrup (R) and daughter Deborah Moore (L) on the red carpet for the screening of "The Ladykillers" at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Schults

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
Roger Moore (C) escorts his wife Kristina Tholstrup (R) and daughter Deborah Moore (L) on the red carpet for the screening of "The Ladykillers" at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
5 / 15
British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 15
Sir Roger Moore holds his knighthood at Buckingham Palace, in London, October 9, 2003. Sir Roger received the award from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for his charity work. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Sir Roger Moore holds his knighthood at Buckingham Palace, in London, October 9, 2003. Sir Roger received the award from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for his charity work. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Sir Roger Moore holds his knighthood at Buckingham Palace, in London, October 9, 2003. Sir Roger received the award from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for his charity work. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
7 / 15
British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L) waves as he takes place in a balloon with (L-R) Prince Albert of Monaco, actor Kevin Costner and Roger Moore at the pro-celebrity golf tournament at the Monte Carlo golf club September 11, 1999. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L) waves as he takes place in a balloon with (L-R) Prince Albert of Monaco, actor Kevin Costner and Roger Moore at the pro-celebrity golf tournament at the Monte Carlo golf club September 11, 1999. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L) waves as he takes place in a balloon with (L-R) Prince Albert of Monaco, actor Kevin Costner and Roger Moore at the pro-celebrity golf tournament at the Monte Carlo golf club September 11, 1999. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 15
Roger Moore kneels in front of his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Roger Moore kneels in front of his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2007
Roger Moore kneels in front of his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California October 11, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
9 / 15
Roger Moore (L) and Michael Caine arrive at the Savoy Hotel for a Variety Club lunch April 12, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Roger Moore (L) and Michael Caine arrive at the Savoy Hotel for a Variety Club lunch April 12, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Roger Moore (L) and Michael Caine arrive at the Savoy Hotel for a Variety Club lunch April 12, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Close
10 / 15
Prince Charles meets Roger Moore during a garden party to mark The Prince's trust's 40th anniversary at Buckingham Palace in London May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Prince Charles meets Roger Moore during a garden party to mark The Prince's trust's 40th anniversary at Buckingham Palace in London May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Prince Charles meets Roger Moore during a garden party to mark The Prince's trust's 40th anniversary at Buckingham Palace in London May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Close
11 / 15
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Sir Roger Moore (L) and his wife Kristina Tholstrup read a children's notebook at a kindergarten at Trieu Thuan Commune in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri, October 28, 2003. Moore was in Vietnam on a five-day trip to promote education and other UNICEF projects. REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

UNICEF goodwill ambassador Sir Roger Moore (L) and his wife Kristina Tholstrup read a children's notebook at a kindergarten at Trieu Thuan Commune in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri, October 28, 2003. Moore was in Vietnam on a five-day trip...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Sir Roger Moore (L) and his wife Kristina Tholstrup read a children's notebook at a kindergarten at Trieu Thuan Commune in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri, October 28, 2003. Moore was in Vietnam on a five-day trip to promote education and other UNICEF projects. REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham
Close
12 / 15
Roger Moore arrives in a rickshaw along CityWalk at Universal Studios for the premiere of Jean-Claude Van-Damme's new film, "The Quest," April 20, 1996. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Roger Moore arrives in a rickshaw along CityWalk at Universal Studios for the premiere of Jean-Claude Van-Damme's new film, "The Quest," April 20, 1996. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Roger Moore arrives in a rickshaw along CityWalk at Universal Studios for the premiere of Jean-Claude Van-Damme's new film, "The Quest," April 20, 1996. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
13 / 15
Roger Moore, accompanied by wife Luisa Mattioli, arrives at the Adelphi theatre in London, July 12, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer

Roger Moore, accompanied by wife Luisa Mattioli, arrives at the Adelphi theatre in London, July 12, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Roger Moore, accompanied by wife Luisa Mattioli, arrives at the Adelphi theatre in London, July 12, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Princess Grace Awards gala in Monaco September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Next Slideshows

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

23 May 2017
Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

22 May 2017
Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

22 May 2017
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

20 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast