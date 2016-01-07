Edition:
Rogue Jewish settlers

Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as adulterated modern Zionism, the"Hilltop Youth," a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state rivals their hostility toward Arabs, number in the hundreds, by most accounts. But they pose a deep-rooted challenge even for the nationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it struggles to stanch Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed in the absence of peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Jewish settlers work on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Netanel holds a Bible as he herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Netanel prays in the early morning as his sheep roam nearby in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands with his wife and baby near their house in the unauthorised Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A Jewish settler walks next to her house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An Israeli flag flutters as a Jewish settler works on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Jewish settlers stand at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A general view shows Esh Kodesh, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
