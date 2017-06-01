Rohingya refugee camp in ruins after cyclone
Rohingya refugees sit in front of their house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Ayesha, 16, a Rohingya refugee girl poses for a photograph in her house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees gather to collect relief supplies at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee man rebuilds his makeshift house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees gather to collect relief at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee boy stands in a queue to collect relief supplies after being affected by Cyclone Mora. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A young Rohingya refugee girl carries two other children inside their house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who are affected by Cyclone Mora, come back to their makeshift home after collecting relief supplies at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya child reacts to the camera as he stands in his house, which has been destroyed by Cyclone Mora at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee man counts the number of biscuit packets he received as relief at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Abul Kashem, 70, a Rohingya refugee shows his house destroyed by Cyclone Mora at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee girl returns home with relief supplies after being affected by Cyclone Mora at the Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who are affected by Cyclone Mora, gather to collect relief supplies. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
