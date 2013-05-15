Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 15, 2013 | 8:00am IST

Roller coaster in the sea

<p>A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
1 / 15
<p>A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 15
<p>A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 15
<p>A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
<p>The Casino Pier Amusement park, including its partially submerged roller coaster, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA</p>

The Casino Pier Amusement park, including its partially submerged roller coaster, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The Casino Pier Amusement park, including its partially submerged roller coaster, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA

Close
5 / 15
<p>The extensive damage to an amusement park roller coaster in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

The extensive damage to an amusement park roller coaster in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The extensive damage to an amusement park roller coaster in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
6 / 15
<p>A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
7 / 15
<p>The remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster is pictured in the ocean, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster is pictured in the ocean, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster is pictured in the ocean, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 15
<p>A worker repairs a boardwalk as a crane removes remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A worker repairs a boardwalk as a crane removes remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A worker repairs a boardwalk as a crane removes remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 15
<p>Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
11 / 15
<p>Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Superstorm Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Superstorm Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Superstorm Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 15
<p>Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
13 / 15
<p>Residents at a waterfront bar take photographs as a crane works to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Residents at a waterfront bar take photographs as a crane works to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Residents at a waterfront bar take photographs as a crane works to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Harry in America

Harry in America

Next Slideshows

Harry in America

Harry in America

Prince Harry visits the United States.

15 May 2013
China's sex workers

China's sex workers

Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, though the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978.

15 May 2013
Clashes in Paris

Clashes in Paris

Soccer fans clash with riot police in Paris.

14 May 2013
Dry spell in Australia

Dry spell in Australia

A third of the state of Queensland is in a state of drought.

14 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast