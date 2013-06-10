Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 10, 2013 | 8:40pm IST

Roller Derby champs

<p>A member of the Penn Jersey roller derby team from Philadelphia talks on the phone outside the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. Roller derby is a real, full-contact sport, played at fast pace by all-volunteer teams on a banked oval track and was created in 1935 by Leo Seltzer in Chicago. Juniors are aged 7-16 and play on teams of ability, not age, and have feisty skater names such as Lil Bruiser, Ripper N Half, and Felony Melanie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A member of the Penn Jersey roller derby team from Philadelphia talks on the phone outside the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. Roller derby is a real, full-contact sport, played at fast...more

Monday, June 10, 2013

A member of the Penn Jersey roller derby team from Philadelphia talks on the phone outside the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. Roller derby is a real, full-contact sport, played at fast pace by all-volunteer teams on a banked oval track and was created in 1935 by Leo Seltzer in Chicago. Juniors are aged 7-16 and play on teams of ability, not age, and have feisty skater names such as Lil Bruiser, Ripper N Half, and Felony Melanie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 28
<p>Emily Stockman, 31, from Seattle, applies make-up before the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Emily Stockman, 31, from Seattle, applies make-up before the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Emily Stockman, 31, from Seattle, applies make-up before the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 28
<p>Raquel Bell, 27, of the Sugartown Roller Derby in Oxnard sits with her equipment at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Raquel Bell, 27, of the Sugartown Roller Derby in Oxnard sits with her equipment at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Raquel Bell, 27, of the Sugartown Roller Derby in Oxnard sits with her equipment at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Oxnard Sugartown Sugar Babies prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Oxnard Sugartown Sugar Babies prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Oxnard Sugartown Sugar Babies prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 28
<p>Sierra Olea, 12, of the Sugartown Sugar Babies from Oxnard, warms up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sierra Olea, 12, of the Sugartown Sugar Babies from Oxnard, warms up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Sierra Olea, 12, of the Sugartown Sugar Babies from Oxnard, warms up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 28
<p>Juniors participate in the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Juniors participate in the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Juniors participate in the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 28
<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 28
<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 28
<p>SpongeBob SquarePants tape is seen on the toe of a skate at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

SpongeBob SquarePants tape is seen on the toe of a skate at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

SpongeBob SquarePants tape is seen on the toe of a skate at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 28
<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls prepare to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 28
<p>A skater called "Lil Bruiser" from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls waits to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A skater called "Lil Bruiser" from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls waits to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

A skater called "Lil Bruiser" from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls waits to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 28
<p>A girl has her helmet adjusted before competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A girl has her helmet adjusted before competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

A girl has her helmet adjusted before competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 28
<p>Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Skaters from the Junior Arizona Derby Dolls wait to compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 28
<p>Girls reach out to congratulate a winning team at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Girls reach out to congratulate a winning team at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Girls reach out to congratulate a winning team at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 28
<p>A skater's relative holds up a sign at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A skater's relative holds up a sign at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

A skater's relative holds up a sign at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 28
<p>Zoa Benton (L), 17, is hugged by her mother, Shawn Ziegler, after competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zoa Benton (L), 17, is hugged by her mother, Shawn Ziegler, after competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Zoa Benton (L), 17, is hugged by her mother, Shawn Ziegler, after competing at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Tilted Thunder Peeps and the Sugartown Roller Derby compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Tilted Thunder Peeps and the Sugartown Roller Derby compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Tilted Thunder Peeps and the Sugartown Roller Derby compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 28
<p>Skaters from the Junior LA Derby Dolls take a timeout at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Skaters from the Junior LA Derby Dolls take a timeout at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Skaters from the Junior LA Derby Dolls take a timeout at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 28
<p>Natasha Tunaitis, 31, of the Penn Jersey Roller Derby from Philadelphia, displays a roller derby tattoo at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Natasha Tunaitis, 31, of the Penn Jersey Roller Derby from Philadelphia, displays a roller derby tattoo at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Natasha Tunaitis, 31, of the Penn Jersey Roller Derby from Philadelphia, displays a roller derby tattoo at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 28
<p>Sierra Olea (R), 12, and Norelyn Herrera, 8, from Oxnard, warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sierra Olea (R), 12, and Norelyn Herrera, 8, from Oxnard, warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Sierra Olea (R), 12, and Norelyn Herrera, 8, from Oxnard, warm up at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 28
<p>Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Junior skaters from the Arizona Derby Dames and the LA Derby Dolls compete at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 28
<p>Relatives of junior skaters cheer them on at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Relatives of junior skaters cheer them on at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Relatives of junior skaters cheer them on at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 28
<p>Keylee Rosa, 3, looks at a mannequin at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keylee Rosa, 3, looks at a mannequin at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 10, 2013

Keylee Rosa, 3, looks at a mannequin at the National Championship for Banked Track Roller Derby in Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Floods from above

Floods from above

Next Slideshows

Floods from above

Floods from above

Germany's worst flood in a decade from above.

10 Jun 2013
Homeless in Greece

Homeless in Greece

According to a 2009 recording by the ministry of health and welfare, the number of homeless in Greece was estimated at 7,720 people, according to 2013...

10 Jun 2013
Living the tribal way

Living the tribal way

A look at how some of India’s tribespeople live.

10 Jun 2013
Inside Wal-Mart

Inside Wal-Mart

Behind the scenes at the annual shareholders meeting.

08 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Daytime nappers

Daytime nappers

People taking naps at odd places during the day.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures