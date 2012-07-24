Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 24, 2012 | 7:25pm IST

Roller-skating retirees

<p>An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, conducts lessons free of charge twice a week for about 70 elderly retirees, aged between 55 and 73, who want to master roller-skating. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports...more

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, conducts lessons free of charge twice a week for about 70 elderly retirees, aged between 55 and 73, who want to master roller-skating. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 10
<p>Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 10
<p>Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian...more

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 10
<p>Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 10
<p>Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of...more

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 10
<p>Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk...more

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 10
<p>An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 10
<p>An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 10
<p>An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 10
<p>Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Escape from Congo

Escape from Congo

Next Slideshows

Escape from Congo

Escape from Congo

Recent fighting has displaced more than 200,000 Congolese.

24 Jul 2012
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.

22 Jul 2012
Off the streets, into the gym

Off the streets, into the gym

More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...

21 Jul 2012
Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze

Students fly through the air at Trapeze School New York, with Lower Manhattan as a backdrop.

21 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast