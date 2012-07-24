Roller-skating retirees
An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports...more
An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, conducts lessons free of charge twice a week for about 70 elderly retirees, aged between 55 and 73, who want to master roller-skating. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian...more
Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of...more
Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk...more
Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
