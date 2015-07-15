Rolling Stones Zip Code tour
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rocker Keith Richards performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
A fan uses her mobile phone to record a video of veteran rockers The Rolling Stones as they perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
A fan uses her mobile phone to record a video of The Rolling Stones as they perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger (C) performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Fans sing along with veteran rockers The Rolling Stones as they perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger runs down the runway on stage during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger performs during The Rolling Stones final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger (C) salutes the outdoor crowd of 51,000 as Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards (R) embrace after their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Veteran rockers Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts take a bow after their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Next Slideshows
Bankrupt celebrities
50 Cent is just the latest of the famous to declare bankruptcy.
Men's Fashion Week
Highlights from the first-ever Men's Fashion Week in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.