Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 16, 2014 | 10:25pm IST

Romania's stray dogs

<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. Last year, a four-year-old boy died after he was mauled by a stray beside a Bucharest park. Street protests demanded something be done about the dogs. The authorities began enforcing the euthanasia rules, which enable city halls to put down dogs caught in public spaces if they are not adopted within two weeks. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. Last year, a four-year-old boy died after he was mauled by a stray beside a Bucharest park. Street protests demanded something be done...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. Last year, a four-year-old boy died after he was mauled by a stray beside a Bucharest park. Street protests demanded something be done about the dogs. The authorities began enforcing the euthanasia rules, which enable city halls to put down dogs caught in public spaces if they are not adopted within two weeks. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
1 / 16
<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
2 / 16
<p>A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
3 / 16
<p>A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A woman embraces her dog that was taken from the streets by dog catchers who she tries to convince to release in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Her dog was later released by the dog catchers back to her. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
4 / 16
<p>A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
5 / 16
<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
6 / 16
<p>A stray dog runs to escape from dog catchers on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog runs to escape from dog catchers on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A stray dog runs to escape from dog catchers on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
7 / 16
<p>A stray dog tries to escape from a dog catcher on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog tries to escape from a dog catcher on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A stray dog tries to escape from a dog catcher on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
8 / 16
<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
9 / 16
<p>A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A stray dog is taken from the street by dog catchers in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
10 / 16
<p>Dog catchers carry a stray dog taken from the streets of Bucharest to his cage at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Dog catchers carry a stray dog taken from the streets of Bucharest to his cage at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Dog catchers carry a stray dog taken from the streets of Bucharest to his cage at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
11 / 16
<p>Dog catchers put stray dogs taken from the streets of Bucharest into their cages at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Dog catchers put stray dogs taken from the streets of Bucharest into their cages at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Dog catchers put stray dogs taken from the streets of Bucharest into their cages at a shelter in Mihailesti April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
12 / 16
<p>A dog catcher arranges cages with stray dogs taken from the streets in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

A dog catcher arranges cages with stray dogs taken from the streets in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A dog catcher arranges cages with stray dogs taken from the streets in Bucharest April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
13 / 16
<p>Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and she had the idea of using social media to find people willing to adopt a stray dog. Different from other children her age, she uses all her free time to save stray dogs. Her Facebook page turned into a successful adoption center, with more than 150 dogs sent abroad to animal lovers mainly from Germany, Austria and Belgium. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and she had the idea of using social media to find people willing to adopt a stray dog. Different from other children her age, she uses all her...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes a dog from a street in Bucharest March 15, 2014. Ana-Maria is just 13 years old and she had the idea of using social media to find people willing to adopt a stray dog. Different from other children her age, she uses all her free time to save stray dogs. Her Facebook page turned into a successful adoption center, with more than 150 dogs sent abroad to animal lovers mainly from Germany, Austria and Belgium. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
14 / 16
<p>Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes pictures of a dog she rescued from the streets of Bucharest while a veterinary doctor administers a vaccine in Bucharest March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes pictures of a dog she rescued from the streets of Bucharest while a veterinary doctor administers a vaccine in Bucharest March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Ana-Maria Ciulcu takes pictures of a dog she rescued from the streets of Bucharest while a veterinary doctor administers a vaccine in Bucharest March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
15 / 16
<p>Ana-Maria Ciulcu holds European Union pets passports in Bucharest April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Ana-Maria Ciulcu holds European Union pets passports in Bucharest April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Ana-Maria Ciulcu holds European Union pets passports in Bucharest April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Inside Reddit

Inside Reddit

Next Slideshows

Inside Reddit

Inside Reddit

Behind the scenes at the Reddit headquarters in San Francisco.

16 Apr 2014
Via Crucis

Via Crucis

Actors re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Romania.

16 Apr 2014
Transgender in India

Transgender in India

India's top court recognizes the country's transgender community in a landmark judgment.

16 Apr 2014
Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

A total lunar eclipse unfolds, shrouding the moon in an eerie red glow.

15 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures