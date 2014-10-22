Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 22, 2014 | 6:05pm IST

Romantic Portugal

A woman wearing a wedding dress is photographed at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. Sintra became the first centre of European Romantic architecture in the 19th century, which influenced the development of landscape architecture throughout Europe. It was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995. Its monuments are visited by more than 1.5 million of tourists every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman wearing a wedding dress is photographed at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. Sintra became the first centre of European Romantic architecture in the 19th century, which influenced the development of landscape architecture...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A woman wearing a wedding dress is photographed at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. Sintra became the first centre of European Romantic architecture in the 19th century, which influenced the development of landscape architecture throughout Europe. It was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995. Its monuments are visited by more than 1.5 million of tourists every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 20
A general view of Pena Palace in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of Pena Palace in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A general view of Pena Palace in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 20
A visitor walks inside the initiation well at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A visitor walks inside the initiation well at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A visitor walks inside the initiation well at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 20
Visitors walk by a tunnel at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Visitors walk by a tunnel at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Visitors walk by a tunnel at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 20
Visitors take pictures at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Visitors take pictures at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Visitors take pictures at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 20
A man walks by a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man walks by a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A man walks by a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 20
A visitor walks by the wall at the Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A visitor walks by the wall at the Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A visitor walks by the wall at the Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 20
An interior view at the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An interior view at the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
An interior view at the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 20
A general view of Blazons Hall at the National Palace in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of Blazons Hall at the National Palace in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A general view of Blazons Hall at the National Palace in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 20
A general view of the royal towers at Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the royal towers at Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A general view of the royal towers at Moorish Castle in Sintra October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 20
A newt symbolizing the allegory of the creation of the world is seen at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A newt symbolizing the allegory of the creation of the world is seen at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A newt symbolizing the allegory of the creation of the world is seen at Pena Palace in Sintra October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 20
Visitors walk by the garden at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Visitors walk by the garden at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Visitors walk by the garden at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 20
A general view of the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A general view of the Chalet of the Countess of Edla, in Sintra October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 20
A sink is seen at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A sink is seen at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A sink is seen at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 20
A visitor walks by a hallway at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A visitor walks by a hallway at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A visitor walks by a hallway at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 20
A general view of the chapel at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the chapel at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A general view of the chapel at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 20
A general view of the library at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A general view of the library at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A general view of the library at Monserrate Palace in Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 20
A board indicates a market in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A board indicates a market in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A board indicates a market in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
18 / 20
A figure decorates a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A figure decorates a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A figure decorates a street in downtown Sintra October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 20
A cat cleans itself near the cistern at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A cat cleans itself near the cistern at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A cat cleans itself near the cistern at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Next Slideshows

Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali

Widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrate Diwali in Vrindavan.

22 Oct 2014
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

22 Oct 2014
Madrid's vanishing Roma camp

Madrid's vanishing Roma camp

Several hundred Roma live in a shanty town settlement that Madrid wants removed.

22 Oct 2014
Kate steps out

Kate steps out

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

22 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures