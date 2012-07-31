Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jul 31, 2012

Romney abroad

<p>Mitt Romney is recognized by pedestrians at Grosvenor Place in London, as he was forced by gridlock traffic to walk from his hotel to the Irish Embassy to meet with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney meets with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny at the Irish Embassy in London, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mitt Romney speaks to the press following his meetings with British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne outside 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney wait for his arrival at a fundraising event in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney meets with British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at 11 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney tours the Great Pavilion exhibit with British Foreign Secretary William Hague, alongside other government officials, at the Foreign Ministry in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney meets with British Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney is recognized by pedestrians at Grosvenor Place in London, July 27, 2012, as he was forced by gridlock traffic to walk from his hotel to the Irish Embassy to meet with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney arrives for a fundraising event in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>A street sign in southwest London bears a campaign sticker for Mitt Romney on Romney Street, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney follows British Prime Minister David Cameron into their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney looks at a replica of an Olympic torch as he tours the Great Pavilion exhibit with British Foreign Secretary William Hague at the Foreign Ministry in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mitt Romney waves from a vehicle after meetings with British Prime Minister David Cameron and British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at 10 Downing Street in London, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

<p>Mitt Romney is pictured before delivering foreign policy remarks at Mishkenot Sha'ananim in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney greets a member of the audience after delivering foreign policy remarks at Mishkenot Sha'anamim in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney stands with Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz (R) during his visit at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

<p>Mitt Romney meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Plain-clothed and uniformed security hold their weapons outside the King David Hotel in Jerusalem July 29, 2012 as the motorcade of Mitt Romney arrives following a meeting with Israel's President Shimon Peres. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam arrive to an event with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Jerusalem July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney is surrounded by security as he walks in the center of Gdansk Old Town, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann and their son Josh look up at the WWII Westerplatte Memorial after laying a wreath there in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive to meet Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Old Town Hall in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mitt Romney meets with locals gathered outside the Old Town Hall in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. Romney met with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Old Town Hall. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet World War II veterans at the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Warsaw July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

<p>Mitt Romney meets Polish soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet members of the Warsaw Uprising as they visit the Warsaw Uprising Memorial in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

