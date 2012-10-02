Edition:
Romney: Chronology of a campaign

<p>Mitt Romney announces that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney pours ketchup on his breakfast as he sits next to supporter Peter Ventura during a breakfast stop at the Senate Coney Island restaurant in Livonia, Michigan June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Republican presidential candidates gather before the start of their debate in Ames, Iowa August 11, 2011. They are (from L to R) Herman Cain, Ron Paul, Mitt Romney, Michele Bachmann, Tim Pawlenty, Jon Huntsman and Newt Gingrich. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney reacts as businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney jokingly re-enacts a story of when his wife Ann fell off a stage during a town hall meeting at the Missouri Valley Steel in Sioux City, Iowa, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney waves to voters inside Village Pizza in Newport, New Hampshire December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney poses for a photograph with a member of the audience after delivering remarks in the Gold Room at the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport, Iowa, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney hugs a supporter during his campaign stop at Old Salt Restaurant in Hampton, New Hampshire December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet audience members at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and Senator John McCain (R-AZ) talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012, one day after Romney won the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney smiles while he is being introduced at a campaign stop at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Republican presidential candidates U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) speaks as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens in a Republican presidential debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney (background) greets audience members with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in Exeter, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney walks across the tarmac to his campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney talks with his wife Ann during a break in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich share a laugh during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney throws apples to supporters during a campaign rally in Gilbert, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney climbs over a table at a campaign event at Tommy's Ham House in Greenville, South Carolina January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Ormond Beach, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney arrives for a campaign stop in front of a foreclosed home in Lehigh Acres, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney carries a surprise birthday cake for Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum and Mitt Romney smile as they pass each other during a break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Mesa, Arizona, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>A campaign sign for Mitt Romney hangs in the window of a cafe in Mesa, Arizona February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney tours Gregory Industries with Executive Vice President Matt Gregory (L) and U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) during a campaign stop in Canton, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney picks up the formal endorsement of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Congressman Michele Bachmann speaks next to Mitt Romney during a rally at Crofton Industries in Portsmouth, Virginia May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Makela </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. Joining him are (L-R): Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), Speaker of the House John Boehner and Romney's wife, Ann. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, stand on the shore of Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan after walking across the sand to the water, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Jim Wilson (L), a 70-year-old Virginian supporter of Mitt Romney, holds up a fire extinguisher presented to him by Romney following an election rally in Sterling, Virginia, June 27, 2012. Romney's campaign donated a 2003 Chevrolet truck to Wilson, after his previous truck was burned in a fire earlier in June. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 10, 2012. The food bank is serving victims of the Waldo Canyon wildfire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney gives a statement to reporters gathered at Middlesex Truck and Coach after he toured the facility during a campaign event in Roxbury, Massachusetts July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney is recognized by pedestrians at Grosvenor Place in London, July 27, 2012, as he was forced by gridlock traffic to walk from his hotel to the Irish Embassy to meet with Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. Romney would back Israel if it were to decide it had to use military force to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, a senior aide said. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks while standing on top of a table at a campaign event in Golden, Colorado August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney inspects an ear of corn with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey at a farm in Des Moines, Iowa August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney introduces Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Congressman Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney is seen in a tele prompter reflection waiting to speak to supporters at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are introduced by vice-presidential candidate Congressman Paul Ryan during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney displayed during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney is displayed during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Ann Romney, wife of Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney watches television coverage of the Republican National Convention with five of his grandchildren in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is President Obama, as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney waves as he arrives onstage to accept the nomination during the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney prepares to address the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Supporters wait for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney answers questions from reporters as senior advisor Kevin Madden (R) listens at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney listens to a question from a reporter at the airport in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks in the rain at campaign rally at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, September 14, 2012. The circles are water droplets on the lens. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks to reporters in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney (2nd L) reclines the seat of his grandson Owen (L) during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah September 18, 2012. Looking on are his other grandchildren Gracie (3rd L), Wyatt (3rd R), Nash (2nd R, in grey shirt) and Sawyer. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign fundraiser as the waiting staff deliver meals to the guests in Salt Lake City, Utah, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Former President Bill Clinton thanks Mitt Romney after he spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney talks to reporters about his phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on his campaign plane enroute to Bedford, Massachusetts September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney departs after services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Belmont, Massachusetts September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman (R) on his campaign plane enroute to Denver, Colorado October 1, 2012, ahead of Romney's first debate with President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

